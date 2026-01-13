Upcoming Renault Duster Imagined In Different Bodystyles: Coupe SUV, Pickup Truck, Convertible

The Renault Duster was a game-changer when it first arrived in India, carving a niche for compact SUVs. However, the second generation skipped our market, leaving enthusiasts waiting. Now, the third-generation Duster is set to make a comeback, and excitement is building. Globally, the Duster enjoys immense popularity, and a digital artist 'X-Tomi Design' has taken things up a notch by reimagining it in bold new avatars - Coupe SUV, Convertible, and Pickup Truck. These renderings showcase how versatile the Duster's design is.

Renault Duster Coupe SUV

The coupe-styled Duster looks striking with its sloping roofline and muscular stance, blending SUV practicality with sporty aesthetics. The aggressive front fascia, flared wheel arches, and aerodynamic silhouette give it a premium edge. If Renault ever considers this bodystyle, it could rival coupe SUVs like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv. This imagined Duster Coupe would appeal to urban enthusiasts who want a dynamic design to stand out in the crowd.

Photo Credit: Facebook: X-Tomi Design

Renault Duster Pickup

The pickup concept draws inspiration from the Duster Oroch, a model sold in South America, but with a more modern and rugged approach. The imagined design features a robust cargo bed, high ground clearance, and tough cladding, making it ideal for adventure seekers and utility-focused users. Unlike the convertible, this bodystyle feels more feasible for production, especially in markets where lifestyle pickups are gaining traction. It combines practicality with the Duster's proven off-road credentials.

Renault Duster Convertible

A convertible SUV is rare, but this rendering makes the idea look surprisingly chic. With its open-top design and bold yellow paint, the Duster Convertible channels a fun, carefree vibe similar to the Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible. While such a variant would likely remain a niche offering due to limited practicality, it could serve as a halo product for Renault. It's unconventional, but undeniably eye-catching.