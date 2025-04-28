TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Sales, EBITDA In FY2024-25

TVS Motor Company had a stellar FY2024-25, registering its highest ever sales, revenue and profitability. The company reported its highest-ever revenue for the financial year 2024-25, reaching Rs. 36,251 crore - a 14 per cent increase compared to Rs. 31,776 crore, registered in 2023-24. The Company's operating EBITDA margin improved by 120 basis points, reaching 12.3 per cent for the year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) surged by 31 per cent, standing at Rs, 3,629 crore for the year ended March 2025, up from Rs. 2,781 crore in the previous year. Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to Rs. 2,711 crore, compared to Rs. 2,083 crore for the year ended March 2024. For the quarter ended March 2025, TVS Motor Company's revenue from operations grew by 17 per cent to Rs. 9,550 crore, up from Rs. 8,169 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

TVS registered its highest-ever quarterly operating EBITDA at Rs. 1,333 crore for Q4, compared to Rs. 926 crore during Q4 2023-24. Profit Before Tax for the fourth quarter stood at Rs. 1,112 crore, a substantial increase over Rs. 672 crore reported in the same quarter last year. During the quarter, TVS Motor recognised the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) benefits for the full financial year 2024-25, following progress in alignment with the Ministry of Heavy Industries' operating procedure on PLI. Operating EBITDA margin for Q4 stood at 14.0 per cent. Excluding the PLI benefits of previous quarters, the margin would have been 12.5 per cent, compared to 11.3 per cent in Q4 of 2023-24.

FY 2024-25 Sales Performance Highlights

In FY 2024-25, TVS Motor's total two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales rose by 13 per cent, reaching 47.44 lakh units, compared to 41.91 lakh units in the previous fiscal year. Motorcycle sales grew by 10 per cent, reaching 21.95 lakh units, up from 19.90 lakh units in 2023-24. Scooter sales increased by 21 per cent, registering 19.04 lakh units, compared to 15.70 lakh units last year. EV sales jumped 44 per cent to 2.79 lakh units, up from 1.94 lakh units. TVS has now sold over five lakh EVs in total. Three-wheeler sales stood at 1.35 lakh units, compared to 1.46 lakh units in the previous year.

Including exports, total two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales for the quarter ended March 2025 grew by 14 per cent to 12.16 lakh units, compared to 10.63 lakh units in Q4 of 2023-24.

The motorcycle sales in Q4 increased by 10 per cent to 5.64 lakh units from 5.11 lakh units. Q4 Scooter sales surged 27 per cent, recording 5.02 lakh units versus 3.96 lakh units last year. Q4 EV sales rose 54 per cent, reaching 0.76 lakh units, up from 0.49 lakh units. And lastly, Q4 three-wheeler sales climbed 21 per cent, registering 0.37 lakh units compared to 0.30 lakh units in Q4 of 2023-24.