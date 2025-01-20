TVS Launches Electric Three-Wheeler With Bluetooth Connectivity

TVS Motor Company launched India's first electric three-wheeler with Bluetooth connectivity, the TVS King EV Max. It comes with TVS' SmartXonnect technology. It is priced at Rs. 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and is now available across select dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and West Bengal. It gets a warranty of 6-years/150,000 km (whichever is earlier), along with 24/7 road-side-assistance for the first 3 years.





Rajat Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, "The launch of TVS King EV MAX is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing sustainable solutions for last-mile connectivity. As urban areas continue to grow, the demand for clean mobility options has never been more critical. The TVS King EV MAX combines advanced electric propulsion with superior comfort and connectivity. The distinctive blend of long-range, impressive acceleration and quick charging time guarantees high uptime, enabling more trips and increased earning potential for customers, including fleet operators. The vehicle is being launched in UP, Bihar, J&K, Delhi and West Bengal, right away. It will be available across the country in the coming months."

With a range of 179 km on a single charge, quick charging in just 2 hours and 15 minutes for 0 - 80 per cent charge and 3.5 hours for 100 per cent charge; smart features like TVS SmartXonnect, the King EV MAX offers features like real-time navigation, alerts and vehicle diagnostics through their smartphones. It combines excellent performance, comfort and connectivity.

The TVS King EV Max is powered by a high-performance 51.2V lithium-ion LFP battery enabling making it perfect for urban commuting. With a top speed of 60 kmph (Eco Mode: 40 kmph; City: 50 kmph; Power: 60 kmph), the vehicle ensures efficient travel while offering a comfortable ride through its spacious cabin and ergonomic seating design.