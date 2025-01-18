TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo; World's First CNG Scooter

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company displayed the Jupiter 125 CNG at the Bharat Mobility Expo on Friday, hinting at an imminent launch. The company also revealed details of the Jupiter 125 CNG. Here's everything you need to know about the world's first factory-fitted CNG scooter.

Interestingly, the Jupiter 125 CNG showcased was based on the previous generation. The 124.8-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled bi-fuel engine produces 7.2 horsepower and 9.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The top speed is rated at 80.5 kmph.

TVS Jupiter 125 Bi-fuel gets a 2-litre tank for petrol and a 1.4-kg cylinder to fill CNG. The CNG tank is placed under the seat. The fuel filler cap is in the front apron and the CNG nozzle is under the seat. The combined range is CNG and petrol mode is 226 kilometres. The CNG to petrol modes and vice-versa can be performed at the touch of a button, which is positioned on the switch box. The Jupiter CNG is set to the second factory-fitted, bi-fuel two-wheeler after Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG.

The CNG unit combines the goodness of Jupiter's features with a decent range. The Jupiter 125 CNG gets a metal-maxx body. TVS says it has the largest seat in the 125-cc category.

In terms of features, the Jupiter 125 CNG gets an LED headlight, mobile charging port, all-in-one lock and side stand indicator. It gets a semi-digital instrument console with several key readouts. The engine comes with TVS's patented eco-thrust fuel-injection and intelligo technology.

The company has not disclosed any timeline for the launch of the Jupiter 125 CNG, however, sources said the product could be market-fit by the end of 2025. TVS Motor Company also showcased the ethanol-powered Raider 125, iQube Vision concept and Apache RTSX concept at the Bharat Mobility 2025.