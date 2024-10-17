Triumph Scrambler 400 X Gets A New Colour Option

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is priced at Rs. 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom)

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched a new colour option for the Scrambler 400 X, which is called 'Pearl Metallic White'. This is in addition to the three other colours already on sale, which are Phantom Black/Silver Ice, Carnival Red/Phantom Black and Matte Khaki Green/Fusion White. The price for all colour options stays the same at Rs. 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The fuel tank is done in white, with a black stripe running across, the tank. Like other colour options, the new one too gets rubber pads at either side of the tank.

There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle. It continues to get a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine making 39.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with having peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speeed gearbox and the motorcycle also gets a slip and assist clutch as standard.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets a hybrid spine perimeter frame with 43 mm big piston USD fork with 150 mm travel. At the rear is a monoshock which is adjustable for preload and gets 150 mm of travel. Up front is a single 320 mm disc with 4-piston radial calliper and at the rear is a 230 mm disc with a single-piston calliper. The motorcycle also gets switchable ABS and traction control. The motorcycle has a seat height of 835 mm and a ground clearance of 195 mm.

While the Scrambler 400 X does not have a direct rival, it goes up against the likes the Yezdi Scrambler, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.