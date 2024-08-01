Toyota Records 44% YoY Growth For July 2024, Registering Best-Ever Monthy Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor for the second consecutive month has outperformed its sales achievement by registering the best-ever monthly wholesale of 31,656 units in July 2024. While domestic sales stood at 29,533 units, the company exported a total of 2,123 units during the month. Thus, registering a remarkable growth of 44% compared to July 2023, when 21,911 units were sold.

In the previous month of June 2024, TKM sold 27,474 units. In the first seven months of CY 2024, TKM sold 1,81,906 units, marking a remarkable 46% increase compared to the same period in CY 2023, which recorded sales of 1,24,282 units.

Commenting on the strong performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar - Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are thrilled to announce another key milestone with our highest-ever sales performance for July 2024. Demand for all our models remains at an all-time high, especially in the SUV and MPV segments. Our formidable presence in these categories, with models like the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Rumion, Taisor, Fortuner, Legender, Hilux, and the LC 300, offers robust choices to customers. In addition, our diverse lineup, including the Glanza, Camry Hybrid, and Vellfire, is strategically designed to cater to the evolving and varied needs of our customers, reflecting our commitment to delivering vehicles that align with their preferences and lifestyles."

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has enhanced the production plan at their Bidadi plant with the inclusion of a third shift to support strong demand. Furthermore, the brand has expanded its car detailing service range with "T GLOSS".