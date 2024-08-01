Tata Motors Sales Drop By 6% In July 2024, Takes Third Position In Indian Market

Tata Motors witnessed a 6% decline in its passenger vehicle (PV) domestic sales in July 2024, selling a total of 44,725 units, which includes electric vehicles (EVs). This year-on-year drop highlights the challenges faced by the automaker in a competitive and evolving market. In the corresponding month last year, the company sold a total of 47,628 units.

The brand takes the position of the third-largest carmaker in the country, following Hyundai, which sold 49,013 units in the domestic market while exporting 15,550 units overseas.

Despite the overall growth in the Indian automotive sector, Tata Motors has seen a slip in its market position, moving to the third spot. The decline can be attributed to several factors, including increased competition, supply chain disruptions, and changing consumer preferences. The automaker's robust lineup, which includes popular models like the Nexon, Harrier, and the Punch, has faced stiff competition.

However, the brand is preparing to launch another blockbuster - Curvv. The coupe SUV will first go on sale in the EV guise. At a later stage, ICE variants will be launched with three engine choices - existing 1.2L turbo-petrol, 1.2L TGDI Hyperion, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. The new 1.2L TGDI Hyperion motor will produce a peak power output of 125 Hp at 5,000 rpm and a max torque of 225 Nm from 1,700 to 3,500 rpm. The powerplant features an integrated exhaust manifold, all-aluminium construction, and a water-cooled variable geometry turbocharger. The Curvv's debut is scheduled for August 7, 2024.