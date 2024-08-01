Hyundai India Sells 64,563 Cars In June, Retains Second-Largest Carmaker Position

Hyundai has registered a cumulative sales of 64,563 units in the month of July 2024. The company takes the spot of the second-largest carmaker in the country, beating Tata Motors by a respectable margin. The domestic sales of the brand stood at 49,013 units, while it exported 15,550 units last month. HMIL also achieved YTD Jan-Jul 2024) total sales of 4,50,335 units, achieving a YOY growth of 4.31%. Recently, the brand announced that the updated 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift managed to achieve the 1 lakh sales milestone within just 6 months of its launch.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, "We have posted an overall sales growth of 4.31% Year-on-Year in the period of January to July 2024. SUVs continue to demonstrate a robust contribution, accounting for 66.6% of total HMIL domestic sales. The new Hyundai CRETA achieved key milestones of 1 Lakh unit sales till July 2024, while also achieving highest ever monthly domestic sales of 17,350 units in July 2024."

Talking of the Creta, it has been consistently topping the charts for the South Korean brand. The new Hyundai Creta comes equipped with features such as an advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, a powerful 1.5-litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active & passive safety features, which has redefined the SUV landscape in India once again. With features like a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree camera, the new Hyundai Creta 2024 is packed with innovative technology in order to provide a superior driving experience.