Toyota Records 5 Percent YoY Growth In June 2025 With 28,869 Unit Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced its sales performance for the month of June, 2025. The brand recorded sales of 28,869 units in June 2025, including 26,453 in the domestic market, and 2416 units exported. which previously stood at 27,474 units in June 2024. Thus, witnessing a 5 percent YoY growth in the month.

Also, Toyota recorded sales and exports of 1,74,885 units during H1 2025 (January-June 2025), which previously stood at 1,50,250 units in H1 2024, witnessing a 16 percent growth this year.

Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said- "TKM sales in the month of June 2025 was 5% higher than that of June 2024. We continue to strongly engage with our customers through after sales service support offerings and value-added offerings that are aimed at enriching their ownership experience at every step. As we move through the rest of the year, we will remain agile and focused on what our customers want and continue to serve the market effectively."

Also, June marked the introduction of the Fortuner and Legender in their new 'Neo Drive' avatars, featuring an advanced 48-Volt system that offers improved fuel efficiency, enhanced driving performance, and elevated comfort. The encouraging response to the new addition to our portfolio reaffirms our commitment to offering advanced mobility solutions that meet the evolving expectations of Indian consumers.

To expand its offering further, TKM exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ohmium International, a leading PEM [Proton Exchange Membrane] hydrogen technology provider. Under this, both companies will assess the feasibility of integrated, Green hydrogen-driven power solutions such as the microgrid, which can be applied across diverse use cases like data centers, far-away locations sensitive to environmental restrictions, and more.