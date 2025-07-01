JSW MG Motor India Registers 21 Percent Sales Growth In June 2025

JSW MG Motor India has announced its sales numbers for June 2025. Based on the data revealed, the brand has registered a growth of 21 per cent with the sales of 5,829 units compared to the same period in the previous years. Along with this, the brand also announced that it will now mark its presence in the luxury vehicle space with the launch of new products.

Specifically, the brand is preparing to launch the MG M9 Presidential Limousine in the Indian market. This will be followed by the launch of the MG Cyberster, a performance-oriented electric car, which was revealed by the brand earlier for the Indian market. Both of these vehicles will be sold via the automaker's MG Select dealerships, a new premium sales channel.

Earlier, JSW MG Motor India announced an increase in prices of up to 1.5 percent, affecting most models in its lineup. These pricing changes will come into effect on July 1, 2025. It's important to note that the amount of price changes will vary based on the model and variant. According to the automaker, the adjustment in vehicle prices has been prompted by increasing input costs and economic factors.

Currently, the MG range of vehicles starts with the Comet EV, which has a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Next is the Windsor EV, priced at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Following that, the lineup of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars begins with the Astor at Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The next model is the Hector, priced at Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom), while the highest-priced model is the Gloster at Rs 41.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

The electric vehicles in the brand's lineup provide consumers with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. This approach aims to lower the initial purchase price of the vehicle by decoupling the battery cost from the overall car price, thereby making electric vehicle ownership more attainable.