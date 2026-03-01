Toyota Posts 20 Pc YoY Growth With 34,034 Unit Sales In Feb'26

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced its sales performance for the month of February 2026, recording total sales of 34,034 units, compared to 28,414 units sold in February 2025. This includes 30,737 units sold in the domestic market and 3,297 units exported.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported strong sales growth in February 2026 compared to the same month last year. Domestic sales rose from 26,414 units in February 2025 to 30,737 units in February 2026, reflecting a 16% increase. Export volumes also grew significantly, climbing from 2,000 units to 3,297 units, a sharp 65% rise. Together, this brought total sales for the month to 34,034 units, up 20% year-on-year.

Looking at the January-February period of calendar year 2026, Toyota Kirloskar Motor recorded domestic sales of 61,367 units, compared to 52,592 units in the same period of 2025, marking a 17% increase. Exports during the two-month span rose from 5,193 units in 2025 to 6,547 units in 2026, showing a 26% growth. Overall, total sales for the first two months of 2026 stood at 67,914 units, compared to 57,785 units in the previous year, representing an 18% year-on-year increase.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Our sales performance in February 2026 reflects the continued customer trust in Toyota's quality, reliability and ownership experience. The sustained demand across product portfolio reaffirms our unwavering focus on delivering value-driven mobility solutions aligned with customer expectations. Furthermore, the recently launched Tech Package for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder received positive customer response towards enhancing the overall in-cabin experience with advanced comfort and convenience features. We thank our customers and dealer partners for their continued confidence and support."