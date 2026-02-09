Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Snapped Testing For The First Time; Here's What We Know So Far

The upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser FJ, dubbed the "Baby LandCruiser," has been spotted testing in Bangkok with heavy camouflage. First revealed globally in October 2025, the SUV is now undergoing road trials, confirming its entry into Asian markets, including India. Despite the thick covers, the test mule hints at a strong road presence and rugged proportions. While Toyota has already showcased the production version, these trials mark the first sighting of the FJ on public roads.

Even though Toyota fully revealed the Land Cruiser FJ at the expo, the test mule spotted recently was heavily camouflaged. Dimensionally, the SUV measures 4,575 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, and 1,960 mm in height, with a 2,580 mm wheelbase. Compared to the ROXX, it has a shorter wheelbase but is longer and taller, giving it a strong road presence that's evident in spy shots.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ

Despite the covers, the exterior features appear identical to the showcased model. Key highlights include C-shaped DRLs, a rugged bumper, sculpted body panels, flared wheel arches, robust roof rails, and conventional door handles. The wheels remain camouflaged but seem consistent with earlier reveals. At the rear, the SUV carries a flat tailgate with a spare tyre, C-shaped tail lamps, and a heavy-duty bumper, reinforcing its rugged character.

The exact interior features of the 'Baby Land Cruiser' can only be confirmed after launch. However, as of now we know that the Land Cruiser FJ will get a cabin characterised by multiple layered dashboard, a 12.5-inch free-standing infotainment screen, a chunky steering wheel and the brand has also added more of physical buttons for the function controls.

Talking about the specs, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ houses a 2.7-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine, connected to a six-speed automatic gearbox. It is also enabled with 4x4 transmission for tackling the off-road obstacles. The power mill is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of around 160 hp and 245 Nm, respectively.