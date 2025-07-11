Toyota Glanza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard Across Variants, New Prestige Edition

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that all the variants of the Glanza will now come with six airbags as standard equipment. With the change in place, the premium hatchback comes at a starting price of Rs 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This change might aid the popularity of the hatchback, which competes against models like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz in the Indian market.

The company has launched a special "Prestige Edition" with a new accessory package that is available for a limited time until July 31, 2025. This package consists of seven dealer-installed accessories: premium door visors, body side molding embellished with chrome and black accents, rear lamp garnish, chrome trims for the outside rearview mirrors and fenders, a rear skid plate, illuminated door sills, and a lower grille garnish.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Glanza continues to be available in a combination of two-tone and single-tone colour options such as Sporting Red, Insta Blue, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey and Café White. Similarly, the feature list of the vehicle remains the same with a 9-inch infotainment system, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and Toyota i-Connect featuring more than 45 connected capabilities. These features are divided into four trim levels- E, S, G, and V. These correspond to Baleno's Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims.

The rest of the details of the Toyota Glanza remains the same: it is equipped with a 1.2-liter K-Series petrol engine which also offers CNG powertrain option. This unit is tuned to produce 88 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with either an MT or an AMT. It achieves a max fuel efficiency of up to 22.94 kmpl with an automatic transmission and 30.61 km/kg in its CNG variant.