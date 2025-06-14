Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder Get Early-Festive Offers; Check Details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a limited-period financing offer called 'Buy Now, Pay in Navratri' for two of its models i.e., Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder models. The scheme is a result of a partnership with Toyota Financial Services and allows consumers to purchase vehicles immediately with various EMI payments for three months until the Navratri festival period.

The promotion includes a three-month EMI break, during which customers are required to pay a minimal EMI of Rs. 99 for the initial three months before reverting to standard EMI payments. This offer is available at all authorized Toyota dealerships in northern India until June 30, 2025.

TKM is providing total customer advantages of up to Rs 1 lakh as part of the scheme. These advantages consist of five complimentary service sessions, a five-year extended warranty, corporate and exchange bonuses, as well as exclusive offers for defense personnel.

The financing arrangement targets customers seeking flexibility in their vehicle purchase timing and payment schedules. TKM has structured the offer to align EMI commencement with the traditional festive spending period of Navratri.

Toyota Glanza is a premium hatchback of the brand developed in partnership with Maruti Suzuki. It comes at a starting price of Rs 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is an SUV with the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain and comes at a starting price of Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom).