Actor Ram Kapoor Buys Lamborghini Urus SE Worth Over Rs 4.57 Crore; Pics

Ram Kapoor, known for his work on television and movies has expanded his garage with the addition of a new vehicle with the raging bull shield. Specifically, he has added a new Lamborghini Urus SE SUV to his garage. The performance-oriented SUV was launched in the Indian market in 2024 and comes at a starting price of Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom). It carries the name of the best-selling vehicle in the brand's current lineup.

The videos and pictures of Ram Kapoor taking the delivery of his new vehicle have been shared on social media. The short clip shows the actor talking to the dealership staff. Later, he is seen posing with his new vehicle. He can also be seen sitting in the driving seat of his vehicle. Based on the visuals, the actor has chosen the Verde Gea paint scheme for the vehicle, while the cabin is finished in black with orange accents.

Powering the Lamborghini Urus SE is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that in this iteration kicks out 620 hp and 800 Nm on its own. It comes coupled with a plug-in hybrid system which relies on a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motor used in the hybrid system is housed within the 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, resulting in a total output of 800 hp and 950 Nm.

Ram Kapoor's Lamborghini Urus SE offers an electric-only range of 60 kilometers and can operate in EV mode at speeds as high as 130 kilometers per hour before the combustion engine activates automatically. Even while in electric mode, the Urus SE maintains four-wheel drive. Despite its massive body, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.4 seconds, with a maximum speed of 312 kilometers per hour.

Besides, the Lamborghini Urus SE Ram Kapoor also owns some exotic cars like Porsche 911, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Portofino M, Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-AMG G 63, and more.