Toyota Ebella To Jetour T2 : 20 Upcoming Cars Launching In 2026

2025 turned out to be a milestone year for the Indian auto industry, with several big launches, notable returns, and important achievements. Models like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris grabbed attention, while performance cars such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Skoda Octavia RS made waves. On the electric side, the Mahindra XEV 9e and Tata Harrier EV highlighted how quickly the market is shifting toward cleaner mobility.

Looking ahead, 2026 promises to be even busier. Carmakers are lining up facelifts, brand-new generations of popular models, fresh electric vehicles, hybrids, and even global products tailored for India. Each brand is preparing something significant, making the year one of the most anticipated periods for new launches.

Toyota Ebella

Toyota India has unveiled its first all-electric SUV for the Indian market, christened Urban Cruiser Ebella. Sharing its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, the model opens new doors for the brand, marking its entry into the mid-size electric SUV segment. While the prices of the e Vitara have been announced, the Ebella prices are still awaited.

MG Majestor

JSW Motor India has officially unveiled its new flagship SUV, the MG Majestor, marking the brand's most ambitious entry into the premium D+ segment. Positioned as the successor to the Gloster, the Majestor was first showcased at Auto Expo 2025.

Under the hood, the Majestor runs on a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 216 hp. This setup is similar to the Gloster's powertrain that comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Renault Duster

Renault India recently unveiled the new-generation Duster, marking the SUV's return in a refreshed avatar. Ahead of its official launch, the model arrives with a redesigned exterior, a thoroughly updated cabin, and multiple new powertrain choices. Pre-bookings have already opened at Rs 21,000.

Nissan Tekton

Nissan India previously postponed the February debut of the Tekton SUV, with the new unveiling dates yet to be confirmed. Until now, the brand has revealed a few design details of the Nissan Tekton. Talking of the details revealed, the front fascia of the SUV consists of connected DRLs for the LED headlights. Complementing these are C-shaped signature DRLs. Supporting its rugged style, the SUV gets a muscular bonnet with a hood-scoop like structure.

Although the specifics regarding the engine and transmission options for the Tekton have not yet been officially announced, it is anticipated to feature a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine; the lower variants may come with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is currently utilized in the Nissan Magnite.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

Maruti is actively preparing to launch the facelift version of the Brezza in India. The recently spotted test mule confirmed that it will get a six-speed manual shift pattern. If confirmed, this would mark the first time Maruti introduces a six-speed manual gearbox in its Indian portfolio. Earlier prototypes had already revealed that the Brezza will adopt Maruti's new underfloor S-CNG layout, first showcased on the Victoris. That setup improves boot practicality by relocating the CNG tank beneath the floor. Now, attention has shifted to the petrol variant, which seems poised to bring mechanical upgrades alongside cosmetic changes.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has recently announced the commencement of the production of the Kushaq at its Chakan plant in Pune, marking an important step in the company's India operations. The SUV continues to be central to the brand's growth, reinforcing its "Make in India, for India and the world" vision while setting the stage for Skoda's upcoming product launches in 2026.

Mechanically, the SUV carries forward the familiar 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. The smaller unit now comes with a new 8-speed torque converter automatic, replacing the older 6-speed automatic, while the manual gearbox remains unchanged. The larger 1.5-litre engine continues with the 7-speed DSG automatic, ensuring performance-oriented buyers still have a sporty option.

Skoda Slavia Facelift

The updated version of the Skoda Slavia will be revealed by 2026, as confirmed by the officials of the brand in a conversation with NDTV Automate. Before the official event, the car was spied testing on different occasions, revealing a few details of the changes to come.

Notably, the sedan is one of the higher-selling models in the automaker's current lineup and competes against models like Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City.

Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus facelift is expected to launch in the third quarter of CY26. It is one of the most-selling models in the segment, appreciated by buyers for its performance-oriented character, driven by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. The facelift is expected to bring exterior styling tweaks, revised interior elements and feature updates.

Mahindra Vision S

The Mahindra Vision S is expected to be launched in the Indian market by 2026 end or early 2027. The recent spy shots show the production-spec version. The test mule shows squared windows, thick rear pillars, and a narrow rear windscreen, all of which were previewed in the Vision S concept. At the front, circular headlamps and a vertically slatted grille highlight the SUV's retro-inspired theme. The side profile reveals clean surfacing, large alloy wheels, and a strong shoulder line, while the rear seems to house tall vertical lamps beneath the camouflage. Despite the disguise, the proportions indicate Mahindra intends to keep the Vision S's identity largely intact for production.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

The spy images reveal that the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will retain its silhouette, and the majority of the changes will be made to its plastic parts. The front is completely redesigned, featuring a new front grille, revised headlamps with LED daytime running lamps and an updated bumper. The side profile will look similar to the current model, except for the new set of alloys. At the back, the SUV is expected to get an upgraded bumper and revised tail-lights.

Mahindra Thar Facelift

Mahindra appears to be preparing another mid-life facelift for its popular 3-door Thar, expected in 2026. Following the minimal tweaks introduced in the 2025 update, the brand now seems keen to incorporate features from the larger 5-door Roxx SUV. Fresh spy shots reveal a test mule showcasing design and equipment upgrades clearly inspired by the Roxx, hinting at a more premium appeal. While Mahindra has yet to announce an official timeline, the facelifted 3-door Thar could arrive in 2026, likely ahead of the festive season.

Hyundai Verna Facelift

A test mule of the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift has been spotted testing in India, providing a glimpse of the updated dashboard layout and revised exterior styling. The refreshed model is expected to be launched here in the first half of 2026.

Spy shots of the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift have revealed a redesigned dashboard. The test mule is equipped with a black three-spoke steering wheel similar to the Hyundai Venue, and it features Morse Code for the letter 'H' (....), a design element that's also present on the Ioniq 5 and the Creta Electric.

A new digital driver's display is also visible, and it's similar to the 12.3-inch unit offered in the Venue. Although the infotainment screen is not clear in the spy images, it appears to be housed within the same freestanding panel as the driver's display, and is likely to be a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit.

All-New Hyundai Creta

Though heavily camouflaged, the next-gen Creta test mule reveals that it eschews the current model's rounded proportions in favour of a boxier, squatter stance, and looks to be larger overall, too. This design approach is not unlike the new-gen Kia Seltos, which increases length by 95mm, width by 30mm and wheelbase by 80mm over its predecessor.

No design details are discernible up front, but the fascia of the next-gen Creta looks quite upright, and the windscreen is steeply raked. Over to the side, we can observe 18-inch wheels and minimal overhangs at the front and rear - likely in an effort to maximise wheelbase and interior space.

Honda Elevate Hybrid

Honda is preparing to expand its hybrid lineup in India with the launch of the Elevate Hybrid, expected in the second half of 2026. The model will likely use the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine seen on the Honda City e:HEV, paired with two electric motors and a compact battery pack. This setup is expected to deliver a combined output of 125 bhp and an impressive fuel efficiency figure of around 28 kmpl, making it one of the more economical options in its segment.

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda India has confirmed it will launch the Kodiaq RS performance SUV by June 2026. This will be the first Skoda SUV in India to wear the RS badge, sitting above the standard Kodiaq with sportier cosmetic updates and a stronger mechanical package.

The Kodiaq RS will be powered by a higher-output version of the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, paired with a dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive. It is also expected to arrive as a CBU import, which could make it a limited-run product. Final equipment levels for the India-spec car are still to be confirmed.

Volkswagen Hatchback

Volkswagen has committed to a new hatchback in their announcement, hence making us believe that VW could bring in a second lot of the Golf GTI following the strong response to its earlier limited allocation. The hot hatch sold out in record time and caters to its enthusiastic fans.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI in India is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 hp of power and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivers power to the front wheels. It is equipped with an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock. Volkswagen claims that the Golf GTI can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically capped at 250 kmph.

Vinfast Limo Green

VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker, had earlier showcased the Limo Green SUV in India. The company has now confirmed plans to launch the seven-seater model in 2026. The upcoming VinFast Limo Green electric MPV will be positioned in the same premium space as the VF6 and VF7, taking on rivals like the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7 in India's fast-growing family EV segment.

VinFast VF3

The Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer Vinfast is likely to launch the VF3. This compact, square-shaped tall-boy has a ground clearance of 191 mm and is equipped with an 18.6 kWh battery that powers a 43.5 hp motor. Pricing is anticipated to fall between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh upon its arrival in 2026 end or first half of next year.

Jetour T2

JSW Motors is preparing to make its debut in India's passenger vehicle market with the launch of its first SUV, scheduled to arrive before Diwali. The upcoming model will be built on the Jetour T2 platform and will feature a hybrid powertrain, positioning it within the new wave of electrified SUVs expected to hit Indian roads this year.

Chery iCar V23

The Chery iCar V23 has been sighted in India for the first time. The camouflaged prototype was seen at the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) facility in Pune, a location where vehicles typically undergo homologation and certification before entering the domestic market. This strongly suggests that preparations for an India launch, probably by year end.