Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In India: Maruti Suzuki Baleno To Mahindra Scorpio

November 2024 saw an exciting performance from leading automakers, showcasing a diverse mix of hatchbacks, SUVs, and MUVs dominating the Indian car market. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra stood out, with impressive year-on-year growth for several models. Here are the top 10 best-selling cars of November 2024.
Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Amaze, Aura, Tigor: Price, Specs, Mileage, Boot Spac
Also Read - Indian Automobile Industry To Be Largest In Next 5 Years: Nitin Gadkari
Maruti Suzuki BalenoWith 16,293 units sold, the Baleno was the top-selling hatchback in November 2024, recording a 26% YoY growth. Its popularity stems from premium styling, advanced features, and value for money. Its powerplant is a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA unit, and it can be paired to either a 5-speed MT or an AMT.
Hyundai CretaThe Creta cemented its position as the best-selling SUV with 15,452 units, a remarkable 31% YoY growth. Its strong performance is attributed to its feature-rich package and powerful engine options. Interestingly, the Creta offers over a dozen variants - ensuring it serves all kinds of buyers. In fact, there are three engine choices - 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-diesel, and 1.5L turbo-petrol. There are multiple transmission choices too - 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, CVT, and 7-speed DCT.
Tata PunchThe Tata Punch secured third place with 15,435 units, growing 7% YoY. Its robust build quality and urban SUV appeal continue to attract buyers. The Punch gets a 1.2L 3-pot motor under its hood, which gets to two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.
Tata NexonThe Nexon sold 15,329 units in November, showcasing a steady 3% YoY growth. It remains a favourite for its safety ratings and versatile powertrains, including EV options. The Nexon too is equipped with Tata Motors' patented dual-cylinder CNG tech, which offers the pocket-friendly nature of CNG without compromising on the boot space.
Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Amaze, Aura, Tigor: Price, Specs, Mileage, Boot Spac
Maruti Suzuki ErtigaRecording 15,150 units and 18% YoY growth, the Ertiga shines as the most popular MUV, thanks to its spacious interiors and hybrid technology. The Ertiga gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit.
Maruti Suzuki BrezzaWith 14,918 units sold, the Brezza posted an 11% YoY growth. Its refreshed design and strong feature list have boosted its demand. The Brezza's super-reliable 1.5L NA petrol motor is a trusty setup with both 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Also, it comes with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit.
Maruti Suzuki FronxThe Fronx showed stellar performance with 14,882 units and a significant 51% YoY growth, attributed to its unique crossover design and strong road presence. The Fronx is designed to offer all the positive attributes of the Baleno but with an SUV-like stance and ground clearance.
Maruti Suzuki SwiftSelling 14,737 units, the Swift saw a slight dip of 4% YoY but remains a popular choice for its sporty looks and peppy performance. The new-gen Swift further ups the mileage game with a 3-pot motor that comes equipped with an electric water pump.
Also Read - Indian Automobile Industry To Be Largest In Next 5 Years: Nitin Gadkari
Maruti Suzuki Wagon RDespite a 16% YoY decline, the Wagon R managed 13,982 units. Its practicality and affordability continue to draw buyers. The tall-boy hatchback remains in high demand for its spacious cabin and frugal powertrain choices - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L NA petrol.
Mahindra ScorpioRounding out the list, the Mahindra Scorpio registered sales of 12,704 units, a 4% YoY growth. Its rugged appeal and premium features make it a strong contender in the SUV segment. The Scorpio is now on sale in two forms - Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world