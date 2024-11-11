Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Amaze, Aura, Tigor: Price, Specs, Mileage, Boot Space

Thanks to tax regulations, we now have access to sedans that measure under 4 meters in length. The segment was kickstarted by the Tata Indigo CS, but not many contenders. Also, the most successful compact sedan ever - the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, has just gone on sale in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh. It rivals the likes of the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze. But how does the Dzire against its rivals? Well, let's quickly find that out.
Maruti Suzuki Vs Rivals: Dimensions
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze are equally long at 3,995 mm each, while the Tata Tigor is slightly shorter at 3,993 mm. In terms of width, the Dzire is the widest at 1,735 mm, followed by the Amaze at 1,695 mm, the Aura at 1,680 mm, and the Tigor at 1,677 mm. The Tigor is the tallest at 1,532 mm, surpassing the Dzire at 1,525 mm, the Aura at 1,520 mm, and the Amaze at 1,501 mm.
Model
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Honda Amaze
Tata Tigor
Hyundai Aura
Engine
1.2L, 3-cyl petrol
1.2L, 4-cyl petrol
1.2L, 3-cyl petrol
1.2L, 4-cyl petrol
Max Power
82 bhp
89 bhp
85 bhp
82 bhp
Peak Torque
112 Nm
110 Nm
113 Nm
114 Nm
Transmission
5MT, 5AMT
5MT, CVT
5MT, 5AMT
5MT, 5AMT
Length
3995 mm
3995 mm
3993 mm
3995 mm
Width
1735 mm
1695 mm
1677 mm
1680 mm
Height
1525 mm
1501 mm
1532 mm
1520 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
2470 mm
2450 mm
2450 mm
Boot Space
382L
420L
419L
402L
Price
Rs 7.69 Lakh
Rs 7.20 Lakh
Rs 6.30 Lakh
Rs 6.49 Lakh
For wheelbase, the Amaze leads with 2,470 mm, providing slightly more space between the wheels than the other three models, each at 2,450 mm. Lastly, in terms of boot space, the Amaze offers the largest capacity at 420L, followed closely by the Tigor at 419L, the Aura at 402L, and the Dzire with the smallest boot space at 382L.
Maruti Suzuki Vs Rivals: Power & Torque
The Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura both come with 1.2L, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engines, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor feature 1.2L, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engines. In terms of power, the Amaze leads with 89 bhp, closely followed by the Tigor at 85 bhp. The Dzire and Aura both produce 82 bhp. For torque, the Aura provides the highest figure at 114 Nm, followed by the Tigor at 113 Nm, the Dzire at 112 Nm, and the Amaze at 110 Nm.
In the CNG guise, the Tata Tigor leads with 73.4 hp, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura both deliver slightly lower power at 69.75 hp and 69 hp, respectively. For torque, the Dzire offers the highest at 101.8 Nm, with the Aura providing 95.2 Nm and the Tigor close by at 95 Nm. Sadly, the Amaze in its current generation rendition is not on sale with a factory-fitted CNG kit.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Rivals: Gearbox
The Dzire is on sale with a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. A similar suit is followed on the Tigor and Aura. In the CNG guise, the Dzire and Aura are exclusively offered with a 5-speed stick shift, while the Tigor gets the option of a 5-speed AMT as well.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Rivals: Mileage
In terms of CNG mileage, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands out with an efficiency of 33.73 km/kg. The Hyundai Aura follows closely, offering 32.85 km/kg, which is also competitive. The Tata Tigor, while powerful, provides a slightly lower mileage at 28.06 km/kg, balancing efficiency with performance.
The petrol variants of the Dzire offer a claimed mileage of 24.79 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 25.71 kmpl with the AMT. Next up, the Aura boasts a fuel efficiency figure of 20.5 kmpl, while that of the Honda Amaze is 18.6 kmpl with a manual unit, while the CVT brings it down to 16.92 kmpl. Lastly, the Tigor returns 19.28 kmpl with a 5-speed MT in place, and opting for a 5-speed AMT bumps the mileage to 19.69 kmpl.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Rivals: Price
When it comes to pricing, the Tata Tigor is the most affordable in this segment with a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh. The Hyundai Aura is priced slightly higher at Rs 6.49 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh, placing it at the higher end of the spectrum, yet it justifies this with its fuel efficiency and reputation for reliability. Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze comes with the highest starting price at Rs 7.20 lakh. However, the Amaze is due for a generation change, which will officially go on sale in India on December 4.