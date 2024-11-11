Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Amaze, Aura, Tigor: Price, Specs, Mileage, Boot Space

With a full 5-star GNCAP crash test rating, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire now comes out to be a perfect choice in the sub-4m compact sedan. But, here's how it fares against rivals.

Thanks to tax regulations, we now have access to sedans that measure under 4 meters in length. The segment was kickstarted by the Tata Indigo CS, but not many contenders. Also, the most successful compact sedan ever - the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, has just gone on sale in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh. It rivals the likes of the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze. But how does the Dzire against its rivals? Well, let's quickly find that out.

Maruti Suzuki Vs Rivals: Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze are equally long at 3,995 mm each, while the Tata Tigor is slightly shorter at 3,993 mm. In terms of width, the Dzire is the widest at 1,735 mm, followed by the Amaze at 1,695 mm, the Aura at 1,680 mm, and the Tigor at 1,677 mm. The Tigor is the tallest at 1,532 mm, surpassing the Dzire at 1,525 mm, the Aura at 1,520 mm, and the Amaze at 1,501 mm.

Model

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Honda Amaze

Tata Tigor

Hyundai Aura

Engine

1.2L, 3-cyl petrol

1.2L, 4-cyl petrol

1.2L, 3-cyl petrol

1.2L, 4-cyl petrol

Max Power

82 bhp

89 bhp

85 bhp

82 bhp

Peak Torque

112 Nm

110 Nm

113 Nm

114 Nm

Transmission

5MT, 5AMT

5MT, CVT

5MT, 5AMT

5MT, 5AMT

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

3993 mm

3995 mm

Width

1735 mm

1695 mm

1677 mm

1680 mm

Height

1525 mm

1501 mm

1532 mm

1520 mm

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2470 mm

2450 mm

2450 mm

Boot Space

382L

420L

419L

402L

Price

Rs 7.69 Lakh

Rs 7.20 Lakh

Rs 6.30 Lakh

Rs 6.49 Lakh

For wheelbase, the Amaze leads with 2,470 mm, providing slightly more space between the wheels than the other three models, each at 2,450 mm. Lastly, in terms of boot space, the Amaze offers the largest capacity at 420L, followed closely by the Tigor at 419L, the Aura at 402L, and the Dzire with the smallest boot space at 382L.

Maruti Suzuki Vs Rivals: Power & Torque

The Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura both come with 1.2L, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engines, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor feature 1.2L, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engines. In terms of power, the Amaze leads with 89 bhp, closely followed by the Tigor at 85 bhp. The Dzire and Aura both produce 82 bhp. For torque, the Aura provides the highest figure at 114 Nm, followed by the Tigor at 113 Nm, the Dzire at 112 Nm, and the Amaze at 110 Nm.

In the CNG guise, the Tata Tigor leads with 73.4 hp, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura both deliver slightly lower power at 69.75 hp and 69 hp, respectively. For torque, the Dzire offers the highest at 101.8 Nm, with the Aura providing 95.2 Nm and the Tigor close by at 95 Nm. Sadly, the Amaze in its current generation rendition is not on sale with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Rivals: Gearbox

The Dzire is on sale with a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. A similar suit is followed on the Tigor and Aura. In the CNG guise, the Dzire and Aura are exclusively offered with a 5-speed stick shift, while the Tigor gets the option of a 5-speed AMT as well.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Rivals: Mileage

In terms of CNG mileage, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands out with an efficiency of 33.73 km/kg. The Hyundai Aura follows closely, offering 32.85 km/kg, which is also competitive. The Tata Tigor, while powerful, provides a slightly lower mileage at 28.06 km/kg, balancing efficiency with performance.

The petrol variants of the Dzire offer a claimed mileage of 24.79 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 25.71 kmpl with the AMT. Next up, the Aura boasts a fuel efficiency figure of 20.5 kmpl, while that of the Honda Amaze is 18.6 kmpl with a manual unit, while the CVT brings it down to 16.92 kmpl. Lastly, the Tigor returns 19.28 kmpl with a 5-speed MT in place, and opting for a 5-speed AMT bumps the mileage to 19.69 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Rivals: Price

When it comes to pricing, the Tata Tigor is the most affordable in this segment with a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh. The Hyundai Aura is priced slightly higher at Rs 6.49 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh, placing it at the higher end of the spectrum, yet it justifies this with its fuel efficiency and reputation for reliability. Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze comes with the highest starting price at Rs 7.20 lakh. However, the Amaze is due for a generation change, which will officially go on sale in India on December 4.

