Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Amaze, Aura, Tigor: Price, Specs, Mileage, Boot Space

Thanks to tax regulations, we now have access to sedans that measure under 4 meters in length. The segment was kickstarted by the Tata Indigo CS, but not many contenders. Also, the most successful compact sedan ever - the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, has just gone on sale in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh. It rivals the likes of the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze. But how does the Dzire against its rivals? Well, let's quickly find that out.

Maruti Suzuki Vs Rivals: Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze are equally long at 3,995 mm each, while the Tata Tigor is slightly shorter at 3,993 mm. In terms of width, the Dzire is the widest at 1,735 mm, followed by the Amaze at 1,695 mm, the Aura at 1,680 mm, and the Tigor at 1,677 mm. The Tigor is the tallest at 1,532 mm, surpassing the Dzire at 1,525 mm, the Aura at 1,520 mm, and the Amaze at 1,501 mm.

Model Maruti Suzuki Dzire Honda Amaze Tata Tigor Hyundai Aura Engine 1.2L, 3-cyl petrol 1.2L, 4-cyl petrol 1.2L, 3-cyl petrol 1.2L, 4-cyl petrol Max Power 82 bhp 89 bhp 85 bhp 82 bhp Peak Torque 112 Nm 110 Nm 113 Nm 114 Nm Transmission 5MT, 5AMT 5MT, CVT 5MT, 5AMT 5MT, 5AMT Length 3995 mm 3995 mm 3993 mm 3995 mm Width 1735 mm 1695 mm 1677 mm 1680 mm Height 1525 mm 1501 mm 1532 mm 1520 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2470 mm 2450 mm 2450 mm Boot Space 382L 420L 419L 402L Price Rs 7.69 Lakh Rs 7.20 Lakh Rs 6.30 Lakh Rs 6.49 Lakh

For wheelbase, the Amaze leads with 2,470 mm, providing slightly more space between the wheels than the other three models, each at 2,450 mm. Lastly, in terms of boot space, the Amaze offers the largest capacity at 420L, followed closely by the Tigor at 419L, the Aura at 402L, and the Dzire with the smallest boot space at 382L.

Maruti Suzuki Vs Rivals: Power & Torque

The Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura both come with 1.2L, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engines, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor feature 1.2L, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engines. In terms of power, the Amaze leads with 89 bhp, closely followed by the Tigor at 85 bhp. The Dzire and Aura both produce 82 bhp. For torque, the Aura provides the highest figure at 114 Nm, followed by the Tigor at 113 Nm, the Dzire at 112 Nm, and the Amaze at 110 Nm.

In the CNG guise, the Tata Tigor leads with 73.4 hp, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura both deliver slightly lower power at 69.75 hp and 69 hp, respectively. For torque, the Dzire offers the highest at 101.8 Nm, with the Aura providing 95.2 Nm and the Tigor close by at 95 Nm. Sadly, the Amaze in its current generation rendition is not on sale with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Rivals: Gearbox

The Dzire is on sale with a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. A similar suit is followed on the Tigor and Aura. In the CNG guise, the Dzire and Aura are exclusively offered with a 5-speed stick shift, while the Tigor gets the option of a 5-speed AMT as well.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Rivals: Mileage

In terms of CNG mileage, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands out with an efficiency of 33.73 km/kg. The Hyundai Aura follows closely, offering 32.85 km/kg, which is also competitive. The Tata Tigor, while powerful, provides a slightly lower mileage at 28.06 km/kg, balancing efficiency with performance.

The petrol variants of the Dzire offer a claimed mileage of 24.79 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 25.71 kmpl with the AMT. Next up, the Aura boasts a fuel efficiency figure of 20.5 kmpl, while that of the Honda Amaze is 18.6 kmpl with a manual unit, while the CVT brings it down to 16.92 kmpl. Lastly, the Tigor returns 19.28 kmpl with a 5-speed MT in place, and opting for a 5-speed AMT bumps the mileage to 19.69 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Rivals: Price

When it comes to pricing, the Tata Tigor is the most affordable in this segment with a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh. The Hyundai Aura is priced slightly higher at Rs 6.49 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh, placing it at the higher end of the spectrum, yet it justifies this with its fuel efficiency and reputation for reliability. Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze comes with the highest starting price at Rs 7.20 lakh. However, the Amaze is due for a generation change, which will officially go on sale in India on December 4.