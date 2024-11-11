Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Clash Of Segments

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new Dzire, with prices ranging between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices overlap with those of the existing sub-4m SUV, the Brezza, which may leave buyers wondering whether to choose the sedan or the SUV. Let's clarify the differences.

In terms of dimensions, both cars are under the 4-meter mark to qualify for government subsidies. However, the Brezza is slightly wider by 55 mm and taller by 160 mm. Additionally, it has a 50 mm longer wheelbase and 35 mm higher ground clearance than the Dzire. On the other hand, the Dzire offers 54 liters more boot space.

Engine Options

The Dzire is powered by a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder engine that delivers 82 hp and 112 Nm in the petrol version. The CNG variant outputs 70 hp and 102 Nm. It comes with a 5-speed manual and an AMT option. Fuel economy is rated at up to 25.71 kmpl and an impressive 33.73 km/kg in CNG mode.

While the Brezza has higher power and torque, it is also significantly heavier, so real-world performance differences may not be substantial. However, fuel economy is lower than the Dzire's. Those looking for an automatic will find a more advanced 6-speed torque converter in the Brezza.

Features

The top-spec Dzire includes a sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree parking camera, keyless entry, and push-button start. For safety, it comes with ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, hill-hold assist, ESP, traction control, reverse parking sensors, a rear defogger, seat belt reminders, and more as standard.

The Maruti Brezza offers a similar feature list despite its premium pricing. It includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, a sunroof, wireless charging, and automatic climate control. Unique features include a head-up display and paddle shifters. Its safety features include 6 airbags, ESC, and hill-hold control.

Ex-showroom Price



The Dzire's starting price is Rs 1.55 lakh lower, while the top-spec Brezza is Rs 4 lakh more expensive. If you have a specific need for higher ground clearance then go for the Brezza otherwise, the Dzire will fulfill all your needs at a much lower cost.