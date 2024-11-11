Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Clash Of Segments

Maruti Suzuki offers multiple offerings at a similar price bracket which can lead to confusion among the buyers. Which one of these siblings makes the most sense for you?

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new Dzire, with prices ranging between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices overlap with those of the existing sub-4m SUV, the Brezza, which may leave buyers wondering whether to choose the sedan or the SUV. Let's clarify the differences.

In terms of dimensions, both cars are under the 4-meter mark to qualify for government subsidies. However, the Brezza is slightly wider by 55 mm and taller by 160 mm. Additionally, it has a 50 mm longer wheelbase and 35 mm higher ground clearance than the Dzire. On the other hand, the Dzire offers 54 liters more boot space.

Engine Options

The Dzire is powered by a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder engine that delivers 82 hp and 112 Nm in the petrol version. The CNG variant outputs 70 hp and 102 Nm. It comes with a 5-speed manual and an AMT option. Fuel economy is rated at up to 25.71 kmpl and an impressive 33.73 km/kg in CNG mode.

While the Brezza has higher power and torque, it is also significantly heavier, so real-world performance differences may not be substantial. However, fuel economy is lower than the Dzire's. Those looking for an automatic will find a more advanced 6-speed torque converter in the Brezza.

Features

The top-spec Dzire includes a sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree parking camera, keyless entry, and push-button start. For safety, it comes with ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, hill-hold assist, ESP, traction control, reverse parking sensors, a rear defogger, seat belt reminders, and more as standard.

The Maruti Brezza offers a similar feature list despite its premium pricing. It includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, a sunroof, wireless charging, and automatic climate control. Unique features include a head-up display and paddle shifters. Its safety features include 6 airbags, ESC, and hill-hold control.

Ex-showroom Price

The Dzire's starting price is Rs 1.55 lakh lower, while the top-spec Brezza is Rs 4 lakh more expensive. If you have a specific need for higher ground clearance then go for the Brezza otherwise, the Dzire will fulfill all your needs at a much lower cost.

