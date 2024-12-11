Indian Automobile Industry To Be Largest In Next 5 Years: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari during the NDTV Auto Conclave 2024 stated that the Indian automobile industry will be the largest in the next five years. The statement from the minister came during a discussion on the future of the auto industry.

The Union Minister stated that changing from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles will be economically viable. It will also allow India to increase jobs while increasing exports and business. He added, "I am confident that within five years, our Indian automobile industry will be number one in the world." He claimed that we have ample manpower, raw materials, and all other factors needed to push India towards the goal.

The Union Minister also talked about a new scheme to be introduced for vehicle fitness centers and driving centers in the country. The Union Minister said, "I am going to sign a document for a combination of driver training center and fitness center." He added, "We are launching a new scheme for this initiative, which will be officially announced tomorrow." He further claimed that every district in the country will have four to five fitness centers, while there will be ten to twenty driver training centers.

The initiative concerning the fitness center is designed to make vehicle scrapping financially feasible. Furthermore, the certificate issued by these centers will play a role in the scrapping process of vehicles. Nonetheless, the specific details of the scheme are yet to be finalized.

The current Vehicle Scrapping Policy in the nation was launched in 2021 and aims to eliminate old and unfit vehicles from Indian roads. Its goal is to decrease pollution while also encouraging cleaner modes of transportation. In a broader context, the policy is anticipated to enhance environmental sustainability and boost the overall efficiency of the automobile industry.