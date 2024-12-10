Exclusive: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces New Scheme for Vehicle Fitness and Driving Centers

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari has announced a new scheme for vehicle fitness centers and driving centers in the country. The announcement from the Union Minister came at the NDTV Auto Conclave 2024 while addressing the subject of vehicle scrapping. The minister refrained from divulging more details on the subject. However, he confirmed that he will be signing the document approving the scheme today (10 December 2024).

The Union Minister said, "I am going to sign a document for a combination of driver training center and fitness center." He added, "We are launching a new scheme for this initiative, which will be officially announced tomorrow." He further claimed that every district in the country will have four to five fitness centers, while there will be ten to twenty driver training centers.

Also Read: Kia Sonet, Seltos, And More To Become Expensive From January 2025

The scheme regarding the fitness center is aimed at making the process of vehicle scrapping economically viable. Additionally, the certificate provided by these centers will influence the scrapping of vehicles. However, the details regarding the scheme have not been finalised yet.

The present Vehicle Scrapping Policy in the country was introduced in 2021 and is aimed at phasing out old and unfit vehicles plying on Indian roads. It is aimed at reducing pollution while simultaneously promoting cleaner transportation. From a broader perspective, the policy is expected to enhance environmental sustainability and improve the overall efficiency of the automobile sector.

As per the policy, commercial vehicles older than 15 years are not allowed to ply on roads while private vehicles have the permit for 20 years. It also encourages the purchase of modern and relatively more environmentally friendly vehicles. Hence, supporting the automobile industry. The policy also provides the owners of scrapped vehicles with financial incentives. This comes in the form of discounts on the purchase of new vehicles.