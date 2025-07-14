Society Needs People Who File Petitions Against Government: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has stressed the need for filing court cases against the government to ensure discipline in public administration. A court order can get work done in a way that even the government can't, said the senior BJP leader while speaking at the Late Prakash Deshpande Smriti Kushal Sangathak Puraskar ceremony in Nagpur.

"There should be some people in the society who file petitions against the government in the court. This disciplines the politicians. (This is) because even ministers in the government cannot do the work that a court order can do. Popular politics comes in the way of politicians and ministers," he said.

Mr Gadkari pointed out that those honoured as 'Kushal Sangathak', at the event, fought many such legal battles against the government.

The 'Kushal Sangathaks' filed many court cases against "wrong" government decisions in the education sector and even forced the government to withdraw their decisions on many instances, said the BJP leader known for revolutionising road networks in the country.