Tesla Delivers 60 Model Y Units In September 2025, Check Details

Tesla, the Elon Musk-owned electric car brand, launched the Model Y in India on 15th July 2025. Within two months of opening, Tesla started the deliveries of the Model Y by September end. With just a few days left in September, Tesla managed to deliver a total of 60 Model Y units in the Indian market. While this might be a small number, considering that Tesla just has a single model in the Indian market, the brand can be said to have gained its traction.

According to the Vahan data, other luxury car makers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz zoomed past Tesla with sales of 307 and 95 units (electric vehicles), respectively. Also, Volvo recorded sales of 22 units of its EV cars. In this context, Tesla's delivery of 60 Model Y units, each priced close to Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom), places the brand within competitive reach of established European luxury automakers in India.

The Tesla Model Y is available in two trims: Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, which provide 500 km and 622 km (WLTP) range, respectively. The Model Y is available at a starting price tag of 59.89 lakh price tag. For now, Tesla has started the delivery of the RWD variant, while the delivery of the Long Range trim is awaited.

Tesla opened bookings for its SUV in July and has since received over 600 orders. However, this tally remains below the company's internal projections. Initially aiming to exhaust its annual import quota of 2,500 units, Tesla is now recalibrating its expectations due to slow demand, with revised delivery targets set between 350 and 500 units for the year.