Bihar Man Builds 5-Seater Electric Jeep In 18 Days. It Costs Only Rs 1 Lakh

A Bihar man has built a five-seater electric jeep in 18 days, and the locals in Purnia call it the "Desi Tesla." What makes it even more impressive is that the jeep costs only Rs 1 lakh and can travel up to 100 kilometers on a single charge.

Murshid Alam, who is not a trained engineer or a startup founder, runs a small shop and repairs vehicles. While working in his garage, he noticed that farmers and small business owners in villages had no affordable, efficient transport option for daily travel or farming work.

Diesel and petrol vehicles were expensive and high-maintenance, while commercially available electric vehicles were out of reach for most rural users. So, this sparked the idea of creating a homegrown electric jeep tailored for village needs.

The vehicle features four wheels with tubeless tires, a speedometer, power steering, and a charging point. An additional trolley can be attached to carry crops, fertilizers, and other goods, making it highly practical for farmers.

A full charge takes about five hours, after which the jeep can cover around 100 kilometers.

Murshid's creation comes at a time when India is slowly moving from diesel and petrol to electricity. Farm equipment can be grouped into four main types - stationary machines, light utility vehicles, aerial systems, and heavy machinery.

Stationary equipment is the easiest to electrify because it doesn't move around much. Switching them to electric makes them quieter, cleaner, and more efficient.

Earlier, 17-year-old Spurthi from Telangana built a special electric vehicle entirely from scrap iron and waste materials.

The total cost of making her vehicle was around Rs 40,000 and could run up to 40-50 kilometers. She designed and built the vehicle on her own in just two months.

