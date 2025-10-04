Maserati MC Pura Coupe, Cielo With 621 HP V6 Launched In India; Check Prices

Maserati has launched its mid-engined supercar, MC Pura, in the Indian market. The V6-powered low-slung car has been launched in a Coupe and a drop-top avatar called Cielo. While the Coupe has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 4.12 crore (ex-showroom), the Cielo comes at Rs 5.12 crore (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that these iterations of the supercar were introduced in the market earlier this year and are the evolution of the MC20.

The shape of the MC Pura has been carried forward from the MC20, with a few design changes incorporated in the front and rear ends. One of these changes can be seen in the form of a new shape for the grille with a dark frame and an even more aggressive stance. Furthermore, the design of the front splitter has been tweaked, while the air intakes placed under the headlights are also more prominent. Similarly, there are slight changes in the rear bumper to give it a more sculpted look.

The badging on the exterior has been updated with a new finish. The Trident logos found in the grille and on the C-pillar, along with the "MCPura" script located on both sides of the vehicle and the badges on the wheel center caps, feature a magenta hue with blue mica flecks. These badges are glossy on the coupe model and matte on the convertible, providing a contrast against the paint finishes.

The cabin of the MCPura comes with laser-etched Alcantara upholstery with non-uniform vertical stripes. Additionally, the seat design is new with double-sided backing, which offers a layered look using different colours like red and blue. Apart from that, the elements have the same layout as the MC20.

The performance of the Maserati MC Pura comes from a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged "Nettuno" V6 engine, which kicks out 621 hp of power and 719 Nm of torque on both Coupe and Cielo. The power is routed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Using the power, Cielo can go from standing still to 100 kmph in 3.0 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 325 kmph. Meanwhile, the Coupe goes from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and has the same top-speed.