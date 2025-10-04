Maruti Suzuki Factories To Run 7 Days a Week During Festive Boom

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that they have increased their production by 26 percent year-on-year in September. The increased vehicle dispatches cater to the market demand. To achieve a significant boost in production, the brand's supply chain and production teams will work on Sundays and holidays to ensure timely deliveries, according to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki.

NDTV Profit quotes Banerjee, saying, "This is one of the best Navratras that we have seen in the last 10 years." He also indicated that the automaker delivered almost 165,000 vehicles in the festival's first eight days, achieving a decade-high record for the company. Additionally, retail sales in September increased by 27.5 percent when compared to the same month last year, and the company is hopeful about hitting 200,000 deliveries shortly.

Banerjee credited this impressive momentum to the recent GST rationalization, which reduced the tax rate on petrol, petrol-hybrid, LPG, and CNG vehicles from 28% to 18%, making cars more accessible for buyers.

To satisfy the demand, the automaker manufactured 12,318 units of the Alto and S-Presso models last month, a slight rise from 12,155 units produced in the same month the previous year. Production of compact models, such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, and Swift, increased to 93,301 units in September, compared to 68,413 units during the same timeframe last year.

Moreover, the production of utility vehicles like the Brezza, Ertiga, and Fronx saw a 27% year-on-year growth, reaching 79,496 units. In the prior year, 62,752 units were produced in the corresponding period. Eeco production also climbed to 13,201 units, up from 11,702 vehicles in September of the previous year.