Tata Tiago EV, Punch EV, And Nexon EV Make Debut In Mauritius
Tata.ev has launched its electric vehicle model lineup in Mauritius. The brand has introduced Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev through a partnership with Allied Motors. With this, Mauritius has become the first country outside of the SAARC region where the Indian automaker has introduced its EV portfolio. Before this, the brand had introduced its vehicle lineup, including both ICE and EVs, in Sri Lanka.
The Tata Punch EV comes in three variants: Smart, Adventure, and Empowered, along with various sub-variants. It provides two battery pack choices of 25 kWh and 35 kWh, boasting claimed ranges of 265 km and 365 km, respectively. Additionally, the Punch EV has received a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
The Tata Nexon EV is now offered with a 45 kWh battery, as the 40 kWh version has been phased out. It can recharge to 80 percent in under an hour and has a range of 350-375 km. On the other hand, the Tiago EV has recently been updated; it is a compact hatchback featuring a 24 kWh battery with a range of 190-210 km.
The cars come with extensive warranties - 8 years or 160,000 km for the battery and motor, and 7 years or 150,000 km for the vehicle itself. Furthermore, customers are provided with a free 7.2 kW home charging wall box.
Commenting on this market expansion, Yash Khandelwal, Head International Business, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to introduce our electric vehicle portfolio in Mauritius, marking our first international expansion beyond the SAARC region. With the government's strong commitment to sustainable mobility, Mauritius holds strategic importance in our EV journey."
He added, "As a pioneer of the EV revolution in India and a proven success in SAARC markets, TATA.ev is well-positioned to support the country's transition to electric mobility. Our diverse range of EVs-spanning multiple body styles and battery options-combined with an unmatched ownership experience and the strong partnership of Allied Motors, sets the stage for a transformative shift in Mauritius' automotive landscape."
