MG Records Jump In Sales; Windsor Posts Highest-Ever Monthly Figures

JSW MG Motor India reported sales of 5,500 units for the month ending March 2025. This represents a 9% year-over-year (YoY) growth over March 2024, when the company sold 5,050 units.

MG's electric vehicles-Comet, ZS EV, and Windsor-accounted for over 85% of total sales, demonstrating significant consumer adoption of the company's electric vehicle portfolio. The MG Windsor, which holds the distinction of being India's highest-selling electric vehicle, reinforced its growing popularity and widespread approval among Indian buyers by recording its highest-ever sales in March.



The MG Windsor recorded a total sales of 15,000 units since its launch and is the hottest-selling vehicle by the brand. MG's Battery-as-a-service model is a major contributor to the record sales of the Windsor. This model allows customers to purchase Windsor without paying for the battery upfront and paying for battery usage separately at Rs 3.5 per km. This model has reduced the initial cost of acquisition and made the EV more accessible to the masses.

Also, MG has now opened the booking portal for the Cyberster. The MG Cyberster was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in January and is expected to roll out soon. The pure electric roadster will be fed by a 77kWh battery pack that is capable of delivering a range of 510 kilometers on a single charge. The dual electric motor setup gives Cyberster a peak power and torque output of 510 bhp and 725 Nm, respectively.