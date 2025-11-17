Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Is Creta's Reign Over?

Tata Motors has reignited nostalgia by reviving the iconic Sierra nameplate, unveiling a modern avatar of the legendary 1990s SUV. This latest iteration blends striking contemporary design with a premium, tech-packed cabin, positioning it as a formidable challenger in today's competitive segment. With its bold presence and advanced features, the new Tata Sierra SUV is set to cast a long shadow over established rivals, most notably the Hyundai Creta, whose dominance now faces a serious threat.

Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions

Tata has kept the exact dimensions of the Sierra SUV under wraps, with details to be disclosed only at launch. From its reveal, however, the Sierra appears more boxy and seemingly roomier than the Hyundai Creta.

Tata Sierra

For reference, the Creta measures about 4,330 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height, with a 2,610 mm wheelbase and 190 mm ground clearance.

Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Design

The Tata Sierra adopts a boxy silhouette inspired by its predecessor, enhanced with modern styling cues. Up front, gloss-black panels connect LED headlights, DRLs, the brand logo, and "Sierra" lettering, complemented by a skid plate and fog lamps. The side profile features flush door handles and a distinctive glass section between the B and C pillars, echoing the original Sierra. Riding on 19-inch alloy wheels with cladded arches, the SUV's rear showcases a sleek LED light bar seamlessly merging with the tail lamps.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta, in contrast, adopts horizon LED light bars, chrome accents, and two-tone finishes that elevate its premium appeal within the segment. Its overall material quality feels more refined and polished, while the Tata Sierra leans toward bold character and statement. At the rear, the Creta's angular design stands out with sharp edges, a striking split taillight cluster, and aggressive styling that mirrors the front. Enhancing its sporty look are a prominent roof spoiler and a silver-finished skid plate.

Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Features

While the exact variant-wise feature list of the Sierra SUV will be announced post-launch, currently, we know that it will be equipped with features like panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, powered and ventilated front seats, rear sunshades, a 360-degree camera, Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and more.

Tata Sierra Interior

Meanwhile, the Creta is equipped with features like a smart panoramic sunroof, dual zone automatic temperature control, ventilated seats, Electronic stability control (ESC), Hill start assist control (HAC), emergency stop signal (ESS), and more.

Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Engine Specs

The new Tata Sierra will likely debut the carmaker's 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It will produce around 170 hp and 280 Nm and will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions. This is not the only new engine for the Sierra, as per reports, Tata will also offer a 1.5-litre NA petrol mill with the SUV. Apart from this, the SUV will have a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 118 hp of power and 260 Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 bhp, a 1.5-litre diesel delivering 116 bhp, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol generating 160 bhp. Transmission options range from a 6-speed manual, CVT, and torque converter automatic to a 7-speed DCT offered exclusively with the turbo variant.