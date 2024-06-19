Tata Motors-owned Land Rover To Bring Back The Freelander But As An EV

Tata Motors recently conducted its investor day meet and revealed that it is reviving the Freelander nameplate, albeit in an EV avatar. The Freelander name will serve as a sub-brand under which JLR and China-based Chery Automobile Co. will produce electric cars. The JV has been in existence for more than 12 years.

The new initiative will utilize Chery's production facility in China and help JLR expand in the biggest electric car market in the world. "In reborn CJLR form, Freelander will offer a range of mainstream electric vehicles, initially sold in China through a distinct network but over time destined for global export," the company said.

"Today we are taking this important strategic step for JLR, one which underlines our ongoing commitment to China and complements our existing business in China. We believe that working together to develop new models of collaboration for the world's largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle market, combined with the appeal of the Freelander brand, promises a very exciting future for CJLR," Adrian Mardell, JLR's chief executive officer, said.

The Freelander sub-brand will be initially sold in China with the possibility of exports to newer markets in the future. The Freelander nameplate was originally in existence from 1997 to 2015. In India, JLR will begin local assembly of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, which will result in a price drop ranging from Rs 29 lakh to Rs 56 lakh. Range Rover is also working on an all-electric model, which will be unveiled by the end of this year followed by a launch in 2025. It will be produced in the UK initially.