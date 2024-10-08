Diwali Car Discounts 2024: Tata Motors Revised Starting Price On Select Models

Tata Motors recorded a substantial drop in their monthly wholesale numbers for the month of September. The company cited that it is rejigging its inventory pile-up at dealers' end. Also, it is offering massive offers across its complete line-up except for the freshly-introduced Curvv coupe SUV. The brand is promising festive-season delivery for the Tata Curvv. For other models, the discounts this month are high as prices are now revised for models all models, keeping aside the Altorz and Punch. Nonetheless, here are model-wise details for the Diwali discounts that are being offered on Tata Motors' cars.

Tata Cars Diwali Discounts - October 2024

Tata Tiago Diwali Discounts

The Tata Tiago now starts at an attractive price of Rs 4.99 lakh. While no cash discounts are currently being offered, customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 on select variants. This makes it an appealing option for buyers looking for a compact and economical hatchback with added benefits. The Tiago goes against the likes of the Swift and Grand i10 Nios.

Tata Tigor Diwali Discounts

For those interested in a compact sedan, the Tata Tigor is now priced from Rs 5.99 lakh onwards. Similar to the Tiago, the Tigor also comes with a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus on select variants. With its spacious interiors and elegant design, the Tigor continues to be a strong contender in the sedan segment.

Tata Altroz Diwali Discounts

The Tata Altroz, known for its stylish design and five-star safety rating, is being offered with comprehensive benefits. Buyers can get up to Rs 25,000 cash discount, a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, and an additional Rs 5,000 corporate discount. This makes the premium hatchback an even more desirable choice.

Tata Punch Diwali Discounts

The popular micro-SUV, Tata Punch, has enticing offers for both its petrol and CNG variants. Petrol variants come with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, while CNG models have a Rs 15,000 cash discount. Additionally, there's a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 on both fuel types, making it a great pick for first-time SUV buyers.

Tata Nexon Diwali Discounts

With prices now starting at Rs 7.99 lakh, the Tata Nexon is available with dealer-end benefits, including up to Rs 25,000 cash discount and a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. This compact SUV's strong build quality and modern features have been enhanced further with these limited-time offers.

Tata Punch EV Diwali Discounts

The electric version of the Tata Punch now has a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh. While no additional offers are being provided, this EV's competitive pricing positions it as a strong contender for eco-conscious buyers looking for a compact, urban-friendly electric vehicle.

Tata Nexon EV Diwali Discounts

Now starting at Rs 12.49 lakh, the Tata Nexon EV is available with a special dealer-end offer scheme of Rs 50,000 on select models, along with corporate benefits. The Nexon EV, known for its impressive range and features, is now even more appealing with these added incentives.

Tata Harrier Diwali Discounts

The Tata Harrier, a midsize SUV, starts at Rs 14.99 lakh and comes with an additional dealer-end offer of Rs 50,000 on select variants, including corporate benefits. With its bold design and powerful engine, the Harrier's value proposition has been further strengthened with these festive season offers.

Tata Safari Diwali Discounts

The flagship SUV from Tata, the Safari, now starts at Rs 15.49 lakh. Like the Harrier, the Safari is also available with a dealer-end offer scheme of Rs 50,000 on select models. This additional benefit, along with the Safari's spacious 7-seater configuration, makes it a solid option for those looking for a family-friendly SUV.

Note: Tata Motors has revised starting prices for October 2024, and for more details visit your nearest Tata Motors dealership.