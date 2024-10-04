Maruti Suzuki Oct'24 Discounts: Huge Benefits On All Models This Diwali - Details

Maruti Suzuki has enough preparation to encash the festive season this year. The company wholesaled a huge inventory to dealers last month while receiving strong bookings. This month, it's the time to put all of it on the receiving end and do business. The company has announced heavy discounts for October 2024, offering up to Rs 62,000 off on popular models like the WagonR, Swift, and more. So, if you are also planning to make a purchase through a Maruti Suzuki dealership, here's how much you can save.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts - October 2024

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Diwali Discounts

The Alto K10 is being offered with attractive cash discounts based on the variant: up to Rs 30,000 for the CNG variant, Rs 40,000 for the MT Petrol variant, and up to Rs 45,000 for the AMT. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,100.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso & Celerio Diwali Discounts

Both the S-Presso and Celerio come with a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 for the MT Petrol and CNG variants, and up to Rs 40,000 for the AMT versions. There's also an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Diwali Discounts

The Wagon R has various offers depending on the variant. Buyers can get up to Rs 25,000 cash discount for the CNG variant, Rs 30,000 for the 1.0L Petrol variant, and up to Rs 35,000 for the 1.2 MT & 1.0 AMT versions. The 1.2 AMT version has the highest cash discount of Rs 40,000. An additional exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 2,100 are also on offer. Dealer-end benefits on the CNG variant add up to Rs 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Diwali Discounts

There are no discounts for the CNG variant of the new Swift. However, the MT variant has a Rs 15,000 cash discount, while the AMT comes with Rs 20,000 off. Buyers can also avail of a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 2,100 corporate discount. Dealer-end offers add up to Rs 19,000 for select variants.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diwali Discounts

The Dzire comes with a Rs 10,000 cash discount for the MT variant and Rs 15,000 for the AMT. An additional exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is available, although there is no corporate discount this time.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Urbano Edition Diwali Discounts

The Brezza Urbano Edition offers Rs 27,000 cash discount on the Lxi trim and Rs 15,000 on the Vxi trim, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Zxi and Zxi+ trims offer a Rs 10,000 cash discount plus a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Diwali Discounts

There are no discounts available on the Ertiga this month.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Discounts - October 2024

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Diwali Discounts

The Jimny has an impressive discount of Rs 1.75 lakh for the Zeta variant and Rs 2.3 lakh for the Alpha variant, provided the buyer opts for financing through Maruti Suzuki Finance.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Diwali Discounts

Maruti Suzuki is offering a Rs 1 lakh consumer offer on the Invicto Alpha, again when financed through Maruti Suzuki Finance. There is also a Rs 25,000 exchange bonus if you exchange an Ertiga or XL6 with the Invicto.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Diwali Discounts

For the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid, there is a Rs 50,000 cash discount, a five-year total warranty, a Rs 50,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 3,100 corporate discount. The Smart Hybrid Petrol variant (except Sigma) offers Rs 20,000 cash discount, an additional Rs 30,000 benefit on Maruti Finance, Rs 30,000 exchange bonus, and Rs 3,100 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Diwali Discounts

The Fronx Turbo variant has a Rs 25,000 cash discount, Velocity Accessories worth Rs 43,000, and a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus. Meanwhile, the Fronx 1.2 Petrol and CNG variants have a Rs 22,500 cash discount for the Sigma variant, Rs 15,000 for the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha MT variants, and Rs 20,000 for the AMT. An additional Rs 3,000 worth of accessories is offered for the Sigma variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Diwali Discounts

The Ignis has a Rs 35,000 cash discount on the Sigma variant, Rs 25,000 on the MT Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, and Rs 30,000 for the AMT. There's a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, along with a rural offer of up to Rs 3,100.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diwali Discounts

Buyers can avail Rs 20,000 discount on the CNG variant of the Baleno, Rs 25,000 on the MT, and Rs 30,000 on the AMT version. An additional Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and up to Rs 3,100 as part of the ISL offer are available.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Diwali Discounts

Maruti Suzuki is offering a Rs 15,000 cash discount, a Rs 25,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount on the Ciaz sedan.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Diwali Discounts

The XL6 has a Rs 15,000 cash discount and a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus for the Petrol variant. The CNG version has only a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus on offer.

Note: These discount details are received through a dealership. Exact figures could vary slightly depending on your region and dealerships.