Hyundai Diwali Discounts Go Up To Rs 85,000 On Alcazar, Creta, Venue & Others

Hyundai India has recently announced their new campaign, wherein the company is extending huge discounts to facilitate increased sales and customer footfall this festive month. The brand currently sells a long list of products in India, namely Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Venue, Exter, Creta, Verna, Alcazar, and Tucson. It offers bumper benefits across the line, except for the newly launched Alcazar facelift. Nonetheless, high discounts are being offered on the SUV's pre-facelift model. Here's a full list of model-wise discounts from Hyundai.

Hyundai Diwali Discounts - October 2024

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is being offered with substantial cash discounts across its lineup. Buyers can avail up to Rs 35,000 off on CNG and AMT variants, while the Petrol MT models come with an even higher cash discount of Rs 45,000. Additionally, Hyundai is offering a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus along with a Rs 3,000 corporate discount, making this a value-packed deal for those looking to upgrade to a compact hatchback.

Hyundai Aura

For the Hyundai Aura, buyers can benefit from a Rs 20,000 cash discount available on both the E CNG and Petrol variants. Similar to the Nios, the deal is sweetened with a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount, providing a lucrative opportunity for sedan enthusiasts.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai's latest entry, the Exter, is available with a Rs 30,000 cash discount on Petrol models and Rs 20,000 on CNG variants. Additionally, customers can avail an accessories package worth Rs 18,000 for just Rs 5,000, further enhancing the value proposition of this compact SUV.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 is being offered with a variety of discounts, depending on the variant. The i20 N Line and IVT variants come with a Rs 30,000 cash discount, while the 1.2 MT models get an even higher discount of Rs 45,000. Buyers can also enjoy a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, making this a great time to consider Hyundai's sporty hatchback.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is extending different offers for the Venue based on the variant. The Venue 1.2 (S & S Option, including the Knight Edition) comes with a Rs 50,000 cash discount and a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. For those opting for the 1.0 Turbo (MT & DCT), there's a Rs 45,000 cash discount, a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, and an accessories package worth Rs 21,000 for just Rs 6,000.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta doesn't come with upfront discounts this month. However, there are dealer-end schemes available which vary by location and dealer, so it's best to check with local showrooms for more details.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai is offering the Verna with a Rs 25,000 cash discount along with a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. This makes the new Verna a more appealing option for sedan buyers seeking a good deal on a feature-packed car.

Hyundai Alcazar Pre-Facelift

The pre-facelift version of the Hyundai Alcazar is available with a significant Rs 55,000 cash discount, paired with a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus. This makes it a strong contender for those looking for a three-row SUV with premium features.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai's flagship SUV, the Tucson, is being offered with a Rs 50,000 cash discount and a Rs 25,000 exchange bonus. These benefits make it an attractive deal for premium SUV buyers looking to get more value out of their purchase.