Tata Motors Demerger Gets Green Signal; Here's How It Impacts Shareholders

In furtherance to the announcement made on March 4, 2024, the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited (TML), today, has approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst TML, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) and their respective shareholders under Sections 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Scheme").

The board of Tata Motors Ltd. has approved the company's demerger into two separate listed entities. As a part of the scheme, Tata Motors will demerge its CV business and all its related investments in TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd. The existing passenger vehicle business will be merged into Tata Motors. The PV business includes the EV arm, JLR and their related investments, under the name Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Upon the scheme becoming effective, both TML Commercial Vehicles and Tata Motors will be renamed, resulting in two separate listed entities. The demerger is likely to be completed in 12-15 months.

Pursuant to the Scheme, shareholders of TML will receive ONE share of TMLCV of face value Rs 2/- fully paid up for every ONE fully paid-up share of Rs 2/- held in TML of the same class ("Entitlement Ratio").

The news comes right ahead of the Tata Curvv coupe SUV's launch. It is indeed is one of the most-anticipated model of the brand this year. While the company's valuation has already seen a spike, the Curvv's arrival could further heat things up in the right direction. The Curvv will be the company's first attempt to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, but in a more fashionable way. So, let's wait and see how Curvv changes the valuation curve of the brand.