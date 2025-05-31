Tata Harrier EV To Hyundai Venue Facelift: 5 Upcoming SUVs In India

The SUVs in the Indian market, along with the global market, are gaining more popularity. Hence, the number of SUVs keeps increasing in the market. To further increase these numbers, the major manufacturers in the country are planning on launching new models with the body type in various segments. These are either new models or upgraded versions of the models already on sale. Here we take a look at some of these new models.

Tata Harrier EV

The Tata Harrier EV is the electric variant of the SUV that is currently available in the Indian market. Built on Tata's new 'acti.ev+' platform, this design is specifically made for electric vehicles, featuring a flat floor and increased interior room. The SUV is expected to come with all-wheel drive and a multi-link rear suspension to enhance both performance and comfort. Although official specifications have yet to be disclosed, the Harrier EV is forecasted to achieve a range of over 500 kilometers on a single charge and to feature a dual-motor all-wheel drive system. It is crafted for use in city settings as well as off-road terrain. With all of the details, the vehicle will launch on June 3.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

When talking about the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, it's essential to note that this will be the brand's first electric vehicle in this segment. Moreover, it will act as the flagship model in a growing category that includes rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6. To establish a strong position in the market, the EV will come with two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh, providing a certified range of as much as 500 km.

Hyundai Venue Facelift

Hyundai Venue facelift will be the updated version of the compact SUV already on sale in the country. This iteration of the vehicle will come with multiple design changes along with an extended list of features. It is expected to carry forward the powertrain options available on the outgoing version. Once launched, it will compete against models like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and others. It is expected to be launched soon.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Collector's Edition

Mercedes-Benz India is set to introduce a unique version of the AMG G63 known as the "Collector's Edition" on June 12. This variant of the SUV will be tailored specifically for the Indian market and will honor the country's diverse landscapes. According to the teaser image shared by the German automaker, this edition of the legendary SUV will feature a vibrant exterior color and silver wheels. It is expected to be equipped with the same powertrain as the G63, which includes a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine producing 577 hp and 850 Nm of torque.

Mahindra XEV 7e

Mahindra XEV 7e, which is also being called XUV700 electric, will have design similarities with the XUV700. To add a distinguishing touch, it will follow the brand's design language used for its new-born electric vehicles. The details of the powertrain have not been revealed. There is still some time left before the electric SUV becomes ready for the market.