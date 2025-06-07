Tata Harrier.ev Acceleration Test- Can It Pull Off the Tablecloth Challenge? Watch

Tata Harrier.ev has been launched in the Indian market, and the brand has already revealed all the specifications of the electric SUV. But it seems like the automaker is not done. They are now going ahead to demonstrate the real-world application of the numbers. Before the launch of the SUV, the automaker had revealed a clip of the vehicle climbing the elephant rock to demonstrate the AWD system. Now, it's the demonstration of its acceleration.

Tata Motors has released a new video putting the Harrier.ev through an acceleration test. The demonstration is done by the tablecloth challenge. The video begins by showing the electric SUV. Later on, it shows a table with various dishes on it, placed on a tablecloth. The EV then gets a launch from a dead stop, with one end of a rope tied to the vehicle and the other end to the tablecloth. With its fast acceleration, the vehicle manages to pull the tablecloth without disturbing the utensils.

The feat became possible because of a dual motor setup consisting of a 155 hp front motor and a 234 hp rear motor. The max torque output stands at 504 Nm. Using this power, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. It is to be noted that at the time of performing the task, the electric vehicle was in Boost Mode. Apart from that, it also has Sport, City, and Eco modes.

Tata Harrier.ev is available with two battery pack options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs. The bigger battery pack gives 627 km of claimed range. The brand claims that using a 120 kW DC fast charger, the EV can offer a range of up to 250 km within 15 minutes of plugging in. It can also go from 20 to 80 per cent in 25 minutes. All of this comes at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).