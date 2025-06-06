Tata Harrier.ev: India's First Dual-Motor AWD Electric Off-Roader

Tata Motors has introduced the Harrier.ev, India's first fully all-wheel-drive electric SUV. Built on the Gen 2 EV platform, it combines bold design with powerful performance, making it suitable for tough terrains while providing efficient electric drive. In this article, we will look at the features that make the Tata Harrier.ev a strong option for off-roading. The last instance of a Tata SUV having an AWD/4WD setup was the Hexa, which was discontinued in 2020, with the coming of the BS6 emission norms.

Tata Harrier.ev: Powertrain

The Harrier.ev comes with two battery options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh In the dual-motor setup, the front motor makes 155.8 hp and the rear unit makes 234.7 hp. The combined setup allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds.

Tata Harrier.ev: Off-Road Modes

For off-road driving, the Harrier.ev has six modes: Sand, Snow, Rock, Mud/Ruts, Normal, and Custom. These modes adjust power and suspension settings for different conditions. It also includes Off-Road Assist features like low-speed cruise control that can maintain a speed of 5 km/h. The Harrier.ev is better equipped than the Harrier diesel, which has only three drive modes: Normal, Wet, and Rough.

Tata Harrier.ev: 540-Degree Camera

The Harrier.ev comes with a 540-degree surround-view camera system that removes blind spots and gives a clear view all around, including under the car with Transparent Mode. This allows you to see what's below, such as rough terrain, potholes, or curbs, helping you drive confidently and accurately. It also features a Blind Spot View monitor for real-time visibility of blind spots on both sides of the vehicle.

Tata Harrier.ev: Range

The 75 kWh battery pack of the Harrier.ev provides a range of 250 km with a quick 15-minute charge. The QWD version has a certified range of 622 km, while the RWD trim offers 627 km on a single charge, with real-world driving ranges between 480 to 505 km for the RWD. The QWD version features driving modes such as Boost, Sport, City, and Eco, but the RWD variant does not include Boost.

Tata Harrier.ev: Safety

Safety features in the Tata Harrier.ev include seven airbags, including one for the knees, a Digital Video Recorder (DVR), and all-wheel disc brakes with a wiping function. It also has an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), an SOS call function, and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with i-VBAC. The SUV includes over 20 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features, parking sensors at the front and rear, and an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold. Other features include Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier.ev in India with an introductory price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Harrier.ev will commence on 2 July 2025.