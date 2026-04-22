Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kavya Maran Adores Luxury Cars; Here's What She Owns

Kavya Maran, the co-owner and CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is always in the headlines for her association with the team in the Indian Premier League. At times, it's about her passionate presence and reaction to the game. However, we focus on a different aspect. Kavya has a collection of uber luxurious cars, which can take the spotlight in any collection. Here we take a look at the models in the garage of Kalanithi Maran's daughter.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

In Maran's collection is a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, priced at about Rs 12.2 crore in India. This car is known to have a blend of light gold and black, complemented by 21-inch alloy wheels. This is just one example of countless customisation options offered by the brand. It houses a powerful 6.75-litre V12 twin-turbocharged engine that produces 571 hp and 900 Nm of peak torque, with power delivered to the wheels through an automatic transmission.

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Ferrari Roma

The standout piece of Kavya Maran's collection is a Ferrari Roma in Rosso Corsa colour. Originally launched at Rs 4.5 crore in India, it features a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 680 hp and 760 Nm of peak torque, with power transmitted to the wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Bentley Bentayga

The Bentley Bentayga EWB is not only a noteworthy addition to Kavya Maran's collection but also holds significance for the brand, being its first-ever SUV. The model that Maran possesses is painted in red and features 22-inch wheels, with a total cost of approximately Rs 6 crore. It is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, generating 542 hp and 770 Nm of maximum torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

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BMW i7

Besides the British luxury vehicles, Maran owns a car from the Bavarian automaker, specifically, an i7 in Black Sapphire Metallic. This electric version of the opulent sedan features a dual electric motor configuration, with one motor at each axle. It comes with a 101.7 kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 603 km on a single charge.