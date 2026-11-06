Steelbird FEC-3 Helmet Launched At Rs 4,499; DOT, BIS, & ECE 22.06 Certified

Steelbird India has launched its latest offering, the FEC-3 helmet, at a starting price of Rs 4,499. The new helmet carries triple homologation under DOT, BIS, and ECE 22.06 standards, making it one of the more safety-focused options in its price bracket.

Steelbird FEC-3: Design

The FEC-3 features a high-impact PC-ABS shell, engineered to meet the requirements of DOT and ECE 22.06 safety standards. Its outer shell is designed with a sporty, aggressive appearance and an aerodynamic profile.

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The helmet comes with a polycarbonate visor featuring an anti-scratch coating and a Pinlock 30 anti-fog lens. An integrated inner sun shield, operated through a slider mechanism, lets riders adapt to changing light conditions without stopping to swap visors.

Steelbird FEC-3: Features

The FEC-3 incorporates several convenience features, including a double D-Ring fastening system, wind deflector, nose protector, visor locking system and a quick-release visor mechanism. The helmet is available in three size options: Medium (580 mm), Large (600 mm) and Extra Large (620 mm).

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Steelbird's Statement

Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited, said, "Diwali is a celebration of new beginnings, and we wanted to mark this festive season by introducing a product that reflects our continued commitment to rider safety and innovation. With the FEC-3, we are bringing together three important safety certifications, premium features and an aggressive, sporty design in a single helmet. Our objective has always been to make advanced safety accessible to riders while ensuring that they do not have to compromise on styling, comfort or quality."

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Steelbird FEC-3: Certifications

The FEC-3's triple homologation: DOT (FMVSS No. 218), BIS (IS 4151:2015) and ECE 22.06 gives it credibility across three different safety regimes. For buyers, that means the helmet has been tested against standards from the US, India, and Europe.