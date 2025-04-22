'Sorry Bhaiya': Biker Assaulted By Men In Gurugram Begs For Mercy In Viral Video

Screengrab from viral video
A peaceful breakfast ride for a group of riders turned into a chaotic morning after they were caught in the crosshairs, allegedly with a group of drunk men. After harassing the bikers, the men went on to beat them up and break their bikes worth between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. One of the bikers recorded the video of the whole incident and shared it on social media, prompting calls for action against the accused in the video.
The biker in the video can be heard saying, "Bhaiya, sorry. Sorry bhaiya. Bhaiya, bhaiya, bhaiya, please," with folded hands, while the accused thumps the biker's chest. Later on, the accused grabbed the biker's helmet to give him a vigorous shake. This was followed by another man entering the scene to smack the biker.
Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched At Rs 5.29 Lakh; Aprilia RS 457
"They hit me with an iron bat. I survived because of my helmet," Hardik Sharma, who was seriously injured in the incident, told NDTV. He also mentioned that they "threatened him with a knife." He added, "They also said that they will shoot me if I shoot their videos."
"We were going to Panchgaon in Manesar from Ambience Mall for breakfast when a black Scorpio tried to disbalance us near Dwarka Expressway by swerving their vehicle. We stopped on the side to let them pass. But they stopped their SUV in front of us. They were drunk and had glasses in their hands," Mr Sharma said.
"They got out of the vehicle and started hitting one of my friends. When we intervened, they started damaging our bikes. Meanwhile, some of my friends fled the scene to avoid damage to the bikes, as they are very expensive. Each bike costs around Rs 20 to Rs 25 lakh," he added.
Hardik Sharma claimed that he had to wait 12 hours to file the First Information Report against the individuals. He mentioned that he recognized his assailants even before the police did, utilizing AI tools. However, despite all this, he expressed his frustration that no arrests have been made. Meanwhile, the police stated that they have identified the suspects through CCTV footage and are currently working on apprehending them.
The biker in the video can be heard saying, "Bhaiya, sorry. Sorry bhaiya. Bhaiya, bhaiya, bhaiya, please," with folded hands, while the accused thumps the biker's chest. Later on, the accused grabbed the biker's helmet to give him a vigorous shake. This was followed by another man entering the scene to smack the biker.
Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched At Rs 5.29 Lakh; Aprilia RS 457
"They hit me with an iron bat. I survived because of my helmet," Hardik Sharma, who was seriously injured in the incident, told NDTV. He also mentioned that they "threatened him with a knife." He added, "They also said that they will shoot me if I shoot their videos."
"We were going to Panchgaon in Manesar from Ambience Mall for breakfast when a black Scorpio tried to disbalance us near Dwarka Expressway by swerving their vehicle. We stopped on the side to let them pass. But they stopped their SUV in front of us. They were drunk and had glasses in their hands," Mr Sharma said.
"They got out of the vehicle and started hitting one of my friends. When we intervened, they started damaging our bikes. Meanwhile, some of my friends fled the scene to avoid damage to the bikes, as they are very expensive. Each bike costs around Rs 20 to Rs 25 lakh," he added.
Hardik Sharma claimed that he had to wait 12 hours to file the First Information Report against the individuals. He mentioned that he recognized his assailants even before the police did, utilizing AI tools. However, despite all this, he expressed his frustration that no arrests have been made. Meanwhile, the police stated that they have identified the suspects through CCTV footage and are currently working on apprehending them.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world