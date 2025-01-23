2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched At Rs 5.29 Lakh; To Rival Aprilia RS457

Diving into the details, it continues to have a twin-headlamp setup, which gives it an aggressive persona. This is complemented by a sharp and aggressive fuel tank, which offers a capacity of 14 litres. For this year, the brand has given it a Metallic Carbon Gray paint scheme with green accents on the machine's fairing.



Along with this, the bike gets the same feature list. Specifically, the Ninja 500 comes with a negative LCD instrument cluster which opens doors to Bluetooth connectivity and enables the display to show notifications from the rider's mobile. Furthermore, the brand is also offering dual-channel ABS for added safety.

Under the skin, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 has a trellis, high-tensile steel chassis that continues to be suspended on a telescopic fork with 41 mm travel and the rear end gets a gas-charged shock with spring preload and adjustability. Braking is the responsibility of a 310 mm semi-floating disc with dual-piston. Similarly, the rear end gets a 220 mm disc with dual-piston calipers.

At heart, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine which churns out 44 hp of power and 42.6 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 6-speed transmission with a wet multi-disc clutch. All of this makes it a suitable rival for bikes like Aprilia RS457 and Yamaha YZF-R3.