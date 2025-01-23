MG Majestor vs Gloster: Differences Between Same Family Members

MG Majestor is likely to get the same powertrain as Gloster
JSW MG Motor India showcased a long list of products at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The list includes a massive-looking SUV, the Maxus D90 which the brand has named Majestor for the Indian market. Although, there is no official word on the launch of the vehicle it is expected to go on sale in the coming months. Once introduced in the country, the Gloster and Majestor will be sold side by side. Since the SUVs share a few similarities, the Majestor is sold as a facelift of Gloster in a few countries. However, they still are different products. Here's a comparison of both the SUVs to highlight the gaps.
The brand has not yet released the list of features that will be offered with the MG Majestor. However, the version of the car sold in the international market gets a new layout for the dashboard with a free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, a new design for the centre console, and more. Additionally, it is expected to have an extended list of features.
MG Majestor vs Gloster: DesignThe MG Gloster and Majestor are completely different in terms of design. To be specific, the Majestor has a new grille complemented by a new headlamp with LED DRLs and a revised bumper design. Meanwhile, the rear end of the vehicle has a new connected LED tail lamp. The brand has also added a new bumper to the mix to highlight its newness.
MG Majestor vs Gloster: Cabin, FeaturesMG Gloster comes packed with features like a 12.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual pane panoramic sunroof, 12-way power-adjustable driver seats, electronic gearshift with auto park, ambient lighting, and wireless charging. All of this is complemented by premium soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door panels. For safety, the brand offers features like ADAS, six airbags, hill hold control, electronic stability control, hill descent control, 360-degree camera, traction control, and more.
MG Majestor vs Gloster: PowertrainMG Majestor is likely to come with the same powertrain options as the Gloster. This means the SUV will use a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic. This unit is tuned to produce 163 hp of power and 375 Nm of torque with a single turbo while it produces 218 hp of power and 480 Nm of peak torque with a bi-turbo. The more powerful bi-turbo unit is offered with a four-wheel drive system.
