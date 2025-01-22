2025 Tata Sierra: Top 5 Things About Mahindra Thar Roxx Rivalling Lifestyle SUV

Tata Sierra ICE gets a design inspired by its ancestor with a modern touch
Tata Motors has been trying to revive the Sierra name for quite some time. The story of the second run of the SUV began with the brand showcasing the Sierra EV Concept at Auto Expo 2023. However, with time the concept vehicle has evolved to reach a form closer to its production-version. The brand revealed this evolved SUV design at the Auto Expo 2025. While carrying the old charm, the vehicle now comes with an ultra-modern design, along with other elements that make it more suitable to compete against its rivals. Here are a few highlights of the upcoming SUV.
Bold DesignTata Motors has employed its modern design approach for the Tata Sierra EV. This is evident in its front fascia which consists of an LED light strip covering the width of the vehicle. It is complemented by sectioned lights present on either end. To draw more focus to the lights, the brand has used piano black elements as part of the front fascia. Right below it, the brand has placed a bumper that gets silver accents to give it a bold appearance. Additionally, the SUV has 19-inch alloy wheels and flush-door handles. The rear end has a similar appeal.
Wrap-around Rear WindowTata Sierra's name has been synonymous with the design of a curved glass at its rear end. To keep the SUV true to its roots, the brand has added a similar design element to the new ICE version with a modern touch. It now comes with a combination of panoramic sunroof and black painted finisher on the roofline. All of it is aimed at giving the appearance of a floating roof.
Three-Display LayoutThe cabin of the Tata Sierra is expected to come brimming with tech. Among a bunch of other elements, the highlight of the show is expected to be a three-screen setup. Most likely, these will be three 12.3-inch units. Furthermore, the brand is likely to add steering with a four-spoke design which like most other new Tata cars will get an illuminated logo.
1.5L Turbo-Petrol EngineIn its modern design, the Tata Sierra ICE will likely house a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo petrol unit. This unit is tuned to produce 170 hp of power and 280 Nm of peak torque. There will also be an option of a 2.0-litre diesel engine which has been employed on the Harrier and Safari. This unit is capable of putting out 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.
Launch & PriceThe brand is likely to launch the Tata Sierra ICE in the second half of 2025. With all the modern elements in its arsenal, the SUV is likely to have a starting price north of Rs 12 lakh, while the most expensive variant is likely to have a price tag of Rs 25 lakh.
