Maruti Suzuki Showcases Modified Swift, Jimny, And More At Auto Expo 2025: Pics

While the main focus at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was on the EVs and renewable energy vehicles, Maruti Suzuki didn't miss a chance to flaunt its presence. Maruti first grabbed highlights with the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. But the other reason for its fame at the expo is the range of custom cars up for showcase.

Swift

The custom Swift showcased at the expo was named Swift Champions. The car was accustomed to having blacked out ORVMs, with turn signals integration, C-shaped tail lamp at the rear,blacked out pillars, smokey projector lamps. The fog lamp was redesigned to polygon shape. Also, the red color with yellow stripe highlights added to the racing appeal of Swift.



Brezza

Maruti Suzuki introduced the custom Brezza under the label of Brezza Powerplay. The Brezza Powerplay has elements like silver skid plates, blacked out ORVMs and alloy wheels, grille and bumper. Also the smokey headlights along with Powerplay title at the sides made Brezza an amazing rally styled custom.



Grand Vitara

Grand Vitara got a new color at the show, military grey. The custom painted black the ORVMs, grille and door handles. Also, the sides had Vitara all grip stickers. The all grip under the aegis of Maruti denotes AWD system. The blacked out roof along with luggage bars at the top stood by the custom name of Grand Vitara- Grand Vitara Adventure.



Jimny

Jimmy featured an auxiliary tank, ladder, winch and snorkel were added in the Jimmy to add on the adventure feel. Jimmy Conquer has a dual tone theme shaded with brown and black. A 15-inch wheel is added without much revision in the ground clearance and overall dynamics, but it does give Jimmy an off-roader feel, which is missing to some extent from the production version of the car.



Fronx

Fronx as showcased at the expo didn't have many additions to the custom. However, the grey finish, body decals add a sporty look to the Fronx which with customs is named- Fronx Turbo. The black and red shades at the rear along with blacked out grille and ORVMs at the front add no less to the Turbo theme.