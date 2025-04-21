MG Majestor Launch Inching Closer: Toyota Fortuner Rival's 5 Key Attributes

MG Motor India is preparing to launch its latest flagship SUV, the Majestor, which is set to arrive in showrooms by May 2025. Positioned above the Gloster, the Majestor will compete with the powerful Toyota Fortuner in the premium SUV segment. The starting price is expected to be around 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Majestor promises luxury, advanced technology, and impressive performance.

The Toyota Fortuner is a popular SUV in the Indian market, known for its robust build and reliable performance. Priced between Rs 33.43 lakh and Rs 51.44 lakh (ex-showroom), it features a 2.8L diesel engine producing 204 hp, seven airbags, an 8-inch infotainment system, and a JBL audio package. However, it lacks some advanced features that are increasingly standard in its segment. Let's have a look:

Advanced Drivers Assistant Safety

The Majestor is expected to feature Level 2 ADAS, which includes lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking. In contrast, the Fortuner provides more basic safety without these advanced features.

Panoramic Sunroof

To enhance cabin ambiance, the Majestor is expected to feature a panoramic sunroof, creating a more open and airy feel. In contrast, the Fortuner does not offer this desirable feature, which is increasingly in demand in the premium SUV market.

Larger Infotainment System

The Majestor features a 12.3-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, which is larger than the Fortuner's 8-inch unit and offers a more immersive user experience.

360-Degree-Camera

To enhance handling in urban areas, the Majestor features a 360-degree camera system for a complete view around the vehicle, simplifying parking and low-speed navigation. In contrast, the Fortuner lacks this feature and uses standard rear-view systems instead.

Enhanced Comfort Features

The Majestor is expected to offer ventilated and massaging front seats, three-zone climate control, and wireless charging features that enhance passenger comfort and convenience. In contrast, the Fortuner offers ventilated front seats and dual-zone climate control but does not include amenities such as seat massage functions and wireless charging.



Also Read: Modified Mahindra Thar Roxx Is Ready To Explore Uncharted Territory

The Majestor is expected to be priced between 40 and 45 lakh, positioning it to compete with benchmark vehicles such as the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq. Its blend of luxury, technology, and performance is said to set new standards in the full-size SUV segment.