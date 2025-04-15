Modified Mahindra Thar Roxx Is Ready To Explore Uncharted Territory

Modified Mahindra Thar Roxx (Image Source- Instagram/futurz_4x4)
When the topic of discussion is an affordable lifestyle SUV with the capability of going off-road, it is impossible to hold back from mentioning the Mahindra Thar Roxx. However, some of the enthusiasts, so to speak, are not satisfied with what the vehicle has to offer. To tune things to their taste, they often resort to modifications, and this, at times, involves the usage of aftermarket parts. Here we have one such example of the modified version of the SUV showcasing a host of modifications making it look even beefier and aiding its off-road ventures.
To begin with, the Mahindra Thar Roxx has been enhanced with several accessories. Specifically, it now has a bulkier bumper that looks more like a bull bar, which also has tow hooks at the front. Along with this, the people who modified the vehicle have replaced the grille. To enhance visibility, the SUV has now been equipped with a pair of seven-inch combo LED driving lights. Taking a closer look, the bonnet provides space for the LED cube spotlights with amber colour.
Also Read: BMW Group Introduces Car Drifting Training Program In India
Diving deeper into the details, the SUV has plastic claddings on the doors. These don't seem to be functional and are meant for the aesthetic appeal of the SUV. Talking about functional use, the SUV has new side steps along with a functional diesel snorkel. Furthermore, the vehicle has been equipped with a 10-litre long-haul plastic jerry can. Combining aesthetics and functionality, the SUV gets new black and red 18-inch alloy wheels with 285-section tires. With all of this, the SUV also has a roof rack.
There is no mention of the mechanical specifications or modifications of the SUV. In its stock condition, the vehicle gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine for the RWD variant. Meanwhile, the 4x4 version of the SUV gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include an MT and AT.
To begin with, the Mahindra Thar Roxx has been enhanced with several accessories. Specifically, it now has a bulkier bumper that looks more like a bull bar, which also has tow hooks at the front. Along with this, the people who modified the vehicle have replaced the grille. To enhance visibility, the SUV has now been equipped with a pair of seven-inch combo LED driving lights. Taking a closer look, the bonnet provides space for the LED cube spotlights with amber colour.
Also Read: BMW Group Introduces Car Drifting Training Program In India
Diving deeper into the details, the SUV has plastic claddings on the doors. These don't seem to be functional and are meant for the aesthetic appeal of the SUV. Talking about functional use, the SUV has new side steps along with a functional diesel snorkel. Furthermore, the vehicle has been equipped with a 10-litre long-haul plastic jerry can. Combining aesthetics and functionality, the SUV gets new black and red 18-inch alloy wheels with 285-section tires. With all of this, the SUV also has a roof rack.
There is no mention of the mechanical specifications or modifications of the SUV. In its stock condition, the vehicle gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine for the RWD variant. Meanwhile, the 4x4 version of the SUV gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include an MT and AT.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world