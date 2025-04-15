BMW Group Introduces Car Drifting Training Program In India

BMW M Drift Academy
BMW Group India has introduced its car drifting training program in the country called the BMW M Drift Academy. This is the latest addition to the brand's performance-driving experiences. It is scheduled to take place on April 26 and 27, marking the academy's debut at Raymonds Compound, JK Gram, Thane West.
The BMW M Drift Academy is a well-organized training program designed for car enthusiasts who want to learn drifting basics in a controlled setting. Participants will benefit from instruction by BMW-certified trainers and have the opportunity to drive high-performance models like the BMW M2 and M4. This program is designed to encourage responsible driving practices and is backed by the brand's #DriftResponsibly initiative.
Over the course of two days, the program combines theoretical lessons with hands-on driving experience on the track. Attendees will learn various drift techniques, including throttle control, starting and sustaining drifts, performing half-circle and full-circle drifts in both clockwise and counterclockwise directions, as well as transition drifting on figure-eight configurations.
Along with the driving sessions, BMW Group India will present "BMW M After Hours," an evening event aimed at bringing together car enthusiasts. This gathering will include drift displays, food options, and live musical performances by The Yellow Diary, Karan Kanchan, and the DJ duo Prithvi B2B SMG.
Addressing the update, Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "The BMW M Drift Academy is first-of-its-kind experience for car enthusiasts in India. Designed to unlock pure driving exhilaration, the academy offers an unforgettable journey packed with mastering various drifting techniques with utmost safety."
He added, "Conducted under the watchful eyes of BMW certified instructors, each session promises edge-of-the-seat excitement and skill enhancement behind the wheel of BMW M cars. It's a perfect place where adrenaline meets precision, and every drift is a symphony of skill, speed, and sound."
