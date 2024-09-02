Royal Enfield Sees 5 Per Cent Drop In Monthly Sales For August 2024

RE sold 73,630 units last month as compared to 77,583 units in August 2023

Royal Enfield reported a 5 per cent drop in its overall sales figures for August 2024. The company sold 73,630 units last month as compared to 77,583 units in August 2023. The domestic sales stood at 65,624 units, which is again a 5 per cent decline compared to 69,393 units sold in August last year. Exports saw a drop of two per cent, with 8,006 units shipped globally last month, compared to 8,190 units exported in August last year.

August Motorcycle Sales 2024 2023 Growth Domestic 65,624 69,393 -5 per cent Exports 8,006 8,190 -2 per cent Total 73,630 77,583 -5 per cent

The company also launched the updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 recently. Prices of the motorcycle now start at Rs. 2 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Changes on the motorcycle include a new LED headlight along with new position lights. In terms of added features, the motorcycle gets USB chargers, adjustable clutch and brake levers and a gear position indicator. The Tripper navigation pod is offered on the top variants too.

Along with its aggressive expansion of motorcycle portfolio, Royal Enfield is also rapidly launching new riding gear. After the recent launch of its Crossroaders riding jacket, Royal Enfield has now launched the Royal Enfield X Revit all-weather riding gear. The Royal Enfield X Revit collection will have jackets, trousers and gloves for men and women. The gear will have advanced armour, detachable liners and adjustability for a nice fit, suitable for all weather and terrains.