Royal Enfield Registers 11 Per Cent Growth In Overall Sales For September 2024

Royal Enfield had a decent sales outing September 2024, with total sales of 86,978 motorcycles, a growth of 11 per cent over 78,580 units sold in the same month last year. Also, the company sold 79,326 units domestically last month, which is a growth of 7 per cent over 74,261 units sold in September last year. Royal Enfield exported 7,652 motorcycles during the month as compared to 4,319 during the same period last year, which is a significant growth of 77 per cent.

he Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 finally gets factory-fitted tubeless spoke wheels which are made available as an option and can be retro-fitted on models purchased earlier as well. Existing Himalayan 450 owners can purchase the tubeless spoke wheel rims at Rs. 12,424 across all Royal Enfield dealerships. Prospective owners can add the option of tubeless rims on Royal Enfield's 'Make it Yours' platform. The introduction of tubeless rims comes as a welcome addition to Royal Enfield's genuine accessories for the Himalayan, which was a sore point for quite a few owners.

Royal Enfield has issued a global recall for all its motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023. The reason is the reflectors, which the company says that the reflective performance along with reflective quality may not be as per the company standards. The exact number of motorcycles affected is yet to determined but Royal Enfield says that the problem was reported in a small sample size. There will be no effect on the motorcycle's performance due to the faulty reflectors.