Royal Enfield Issues Global Recall For Its Motorcycles Over Faulty Reflectors

The rear and side reflectors on all affected Royal Enfield motorcycles will be replaced free of cost

Royal Enfield has issued a global recall for all its motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023. The reason is the reflectors, which the company says that the reflective performance along with reflective quality may not be as per the company standards. The exact number of motorcycles affected is yet to determined but Royal Enfield says that the problem was reported in a small sample size. There will be no effect on the motorcycle's performance due to the faulty reflectors.

The service action will be undertaken in a phased manner starting with South Korea, USA and Canada followed by remaining countries - India, Brazil, Latin America, Europe and the UK. Customers whose motorcycle requires the replacement will be contacted by Royal Enfield's service teams in a phased manner. The replacement of the side and rear reflectors for the motorcycles will be free of cost to customers and the time taken to replace will be approximately 15 minutes.

In other news, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 finally gets factory-fitted tubeless spoke wheels which are made available as an option and can be retro-fitted on models purchased earlier as well. Existing Himalayan 450 owners can purchase the tubeless spoke wheel rims at Rs. 12,424 across all Royal Enfield dealerships. Prospective owners can add the option of tubeless rims on Royal Enfield's 'Make it Yours' platform. The introduction of tubeless rims comes as a welcome addition to Royal Enfield's genuine accessories for the Himalayan, which was a sore point for quite a few owners.